E Woman Supports Oppressed Women in Uzbekistan Through Bright Soul Bracelet Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Uzbekistan, repressive societal traditions deprive women of their rights and limit their ability to control their own futures. As a native of Uzbekistan, Amy Shakhlo Karaman, founder and CEO of E Woman, a social networking platform where women can connect and support each other, is supporting those women with her Bright Soul Bracelets fundraising project.

All proceeds from the Bright Soul bracelets, which are handmade by the E Woman team, will go to support women in Uzbekistan with special needs children. The bracelets are adjustable and come with a colored bead that is randomly selected after purchase.

"As a woman who was previously in an arranged marriage, I know first-hand it's not always easy to establish your independence given these incredibly difficult circumstances," said Karaman. "At E Woman, we aim to support women in all aspects of their lives. We are hopeful our bracelet sale will assist the women in Uzbekistan who are in need."

Karaman created the E Woman app to serve as an online women's mental health support group and give women a safe place to empathize with others who may be going through similar experiences. It also provides forums for different events and stages in a woman's life. This includes single moms, working moms, how to find work-life balance, and coping with a loss.

E Woman is available on www.ewoman.world and offered in every language. Members can join categorized groups anonymously or with their usernames to share their stories and connect in a judgment-free space. E Woman is where not perfect is the new perfect.

