Golden Tag Drills 1,004 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.22 m close to surface, and 83 g/t Over 240 m within Fernandez Zone

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) is pleased to announce complete results from diamond drillholes 21-61, 61A, and 61W1, part of an exploration program targeting bulk-tonnage mineralization on the Company’s 100% owned San Diego Project, located in Durango Mexico.

Key highlights from holes 21-61, 61A & 61W1 include:

Several high-grade intersections, located close to surface, including 1,004 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.22 m, 1,110 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.6 m and 1,064 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.5 m in the CSplay Zone

149 g/t Ag.Eq over 11 m, and 514 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.6 m within the Montanez Zone

83 g/t Ag.Eq over 240 m, including a higher-grade interval of 110 g/t Ag.Eq over 112 m, within the Fernandez Zone

The Fernandez Zone intersection represents a 19% increase in grade compared to the closest historical hole (12-48) within this upper section of Fernandez

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased to have intersected high-grade silver within proximity to existing historical underground workings, relatively near surface. Furthermore, hole 21-61W1 provides us with additional knowledge and confidence within the upper section of the Fernandez resource, and we are encouraged to intersect grades 19% higher than the closest hole vertically located 50 m higher. The Fernandez Zone clearly demonstrates higher grades as depth increases, and consistently showcases very broad intervals of mineralization”.

Hole 21-61, 61A, 61W1

Holes 21-61, 61A and 61W1 were drilled from the same setup to test the CSplay, Canta, Montanez and upper levels of the Endoskarn portion of the Fernandez Zone, approximately 100 m above and to the northwest of hole 21-60A. Hole 21-61 was abandoned at 207 m due to excess deviation, and redrilled in Hole 21-61A, where a wedge was set at 338 m depth turning the hole into 21-61W1 (see Figure 1).

Holes 21-61 and 61A interested several high-grade quartz-sulphide veins from the northeast trending CSplay Zone with notable intersections from the CSplay A vein returning 1,064 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.50 m (143.13 to 143.63 m) in hole 21-61 and 758 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.58 m (136.50 to 137.08 m) in hole 21-61A and from the CSplay B vein returning 1,004 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.22 m (189.25 to 190.47 m) in hole 21-61 and 1,110 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.65 m (184.30 to 184.95 m) in hole 21-61A. Holes 21-61A and 21-61W1 also intersected several quartz-sulphide veins from the east trending Canta Zone with notable intersections returning 388 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.10 m (276.05 to 278.15 m, hole 21-61A) and 154 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.0 m (358.20 to 359.20 m, hole 21-61W1).

Hole 21-61W1 intersected the Montanez Zone further downhole at approximately 350 m vertical depth from surface, returning 149 g/t Ag.Eq over 11.0 m (446.25 to 457.25 m) as well as 514 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.61 m (441.00 to 441.61 m) containing 2.75 g/t Au over the interval. The Montanez Zone mineralization is characterized by quartz-sulphide veins hosted within and along the contact of a west-northwest trending highly altered monzodiorite dike which has been faulted and brecciated. It has been traced on the property for over 400 m along strike and down to a vertical depth of 750 m (see Figures 2, 3 & 4).

Hole 21-61W1 crossed into Fernandez Zone skarn mineralization at a vertical depth of approximately 500 m returning 83 g/t Ag.Eq over 240.30 m (615.90 to 856.20 m), including a higher-grade interval of 110 g/t Ag.Eq over 111.98 m (663.32 to 775.30 m). The Fernandez Zone results in hole 21-61W1 represent a 19% improvement in the average grade of the zone at this elevation, as compared to historical hole 12-48 located approximately 50 m vertical meters above (see Table 2). The Fernandez intersection from hole 21-61W1 is approximately 100 m above and to the northwest of the interval of 100 g/t Ag.Eq over 322.90 m in hole 21-60A released on January 19, 2022.

Consistent with other previously reported holes, high-grade mineralization was encountered to the south, outside of the existing Endoskarn mineralized envelope (see Figures 1, 3, 4). Geologically, it was determined the Trovador and Fernandez Zones merge into one continuous zone of mineralization in hole 21-61W1 at 960 m elevation (690 m vertical depth), and at lower vertical elevations as observed in historical holes 08-35, 11-44, 12-47, 12-49, 12-50W2 and 21-60A.

Table 1 – Select Assay Intervals from Hole 21-61, 61A, 61W1

Zone Hole From To Length

(m) Ag.Eq(1)

g/t Au

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% Cu

% CSPLAY A 21-61 143.13 143.63 0.50 1,064 0.14 788 2.25 4.38 0.21 CSPLAY B 21-61 189.25 190.47 1.22 1,004 0.20 517 8.47 14.00 0.04 CSPLAY 21-61A 89.75 90.75 1.00 705 0.12 751 0.74 1.29 0.09 CSPLAY A 21-61A 136.50 137.08 0.58 758 0.15 629 1.21 1.59 0.16 CSPLAY B 21-61A 184.30 184.95 0.65 1,110 0.31 597 8.91 5.44 0.04 CANTA 21-61A 276.05 278.15 2.10 388 0.27 296 0.76 1.01 0.06 CANTA 21-61W1 358.20 359.20 1.00 154 0.08 75 0.99 0.85 0.08 CANTA 21-61W1 378.18 378.68 0.50 151 0.02 35 0.83 2.20 0.02 MONTANEZ 21-61W1 400.97 401.50 0.53 170 0.04 44 0.83 2.37 0.03 MONTANEZ 21-61W1 406.67 407.17 0.50 167 0.08 65 1.18 1.42 0.04 MONTANEZ 21-61W1 408.17 408.67 0.50 123 0.04 63 0.53 0.89 0.06 MONTANEZ 21-61W1 416.10 417.33 1.23 167 0.04 67 1.58 1.00 0.09 MONTANEZ 21-61W1 441.00 441.61 0.61 514 2.75 115 2.25 2.50 0.10 MONTANEZ 21-61W1 446.25 457.25 11.00 149 0.26 51 0.99 1.05 0.05 MIDZONE 21-61W1 490.80 491.80 1.00 201 0.08 72 2.07 1.21 0.11 PANDA 21-61W1 508.95 509.45 0.50 293 0.07 98 3.02 2.08 0.15 FERNANDEZ 21-61W1 615.90 856.20 240.30 83 0.04 32 0.54 0.66 0.06 includes 663.32 775.30 111.98 110 0.05 40 0.76 0.91 0.06

Table 2 – Select Assay Intervals from Historic Holes within the Fernandez Zone

Zone Hole From To Length

(m) Ag.Eq(1)

g/t Au

g/t Ag

g/t Pb

% Zn

% Cu

% FERNANDEZ 08-35 708.30 1062.95 354.65 90 0.04 33 0.43 0.92 0.05 FERNANDEZ 11-44 645.40 988.20 342.80 105 0.03 42 0.56 0.88 0.08 FERNANDEZ 12-47 757.80 1004.35 246.55 133 0.04 51 0.47 1.20 0.16 FERNANDEZ 12-48 617.00 814.00 197.00 70 0.05 27 0.45 0.48 0.06 FERNANDEZ 12-49 697.80 1018.55 320.75 152 0.06 55 0.68 1.34 0.17 FERNANDEZ 12-50A 686.50 1049.10 362.60 161 0.10 58 0.67 1.43 0.16 FERNANDEZ 12-50W2 702.20 1076.80 374.60 97 0.04 36 0.40 0.84 0.11 FERNANDEZ 21-58 483.13 674.70 191.57 102 0.04 35 0.81 0.81 0.06 FERNANDEZ 21-60A 598.30 921.20 322.90 100 0.03 40 0.62 0.77 0.08

(1) All results in this release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are core-lengths, not true widths as a full interpretation of actual orientation of mineralization is not complete. Intervals of skarn mineralization were chosen based on a 45 g/t Ag.Eq cutoff with no more than 7.0 m of dilution. Silver equivalent: Ag.Eq g/t was calculated using 3-year trailing average commodity prices of $20.60/oz Ag, $0.90/lb Pb, $1.20/lb Zn, $1650/oz Au, and $3.25/lb Cu. The calculations assume 100% metallurgical recovery and are indicative of gross in-situ metal value, the Company is planning to perform additional metallurgical studies later in 2022. The Fernandez Zone drill intercepts from historical holes 08-35, 11-44, 12-47, 12-48, 12-49, 12-50A, 12-50W2, 21-58, which was released in 2021 and 21-60A which was released in 2022, were calculated using the current silver equivalent parameters outlined above.

Sample Analysis and QA/QC Program

Golden Tag Resources uses a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and reference standards in each batch of samples sent for analysis. Drill core is photographed, logged, and cut in half with one half retained in a secured location for verification purposes and one half shipped for analysis. Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) is performed at ALS Geochemistry, an independent ISO 9001:2001 certified laboratory, in Zacatecas, Mexico and pulps are sent to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, Canada and Lima, Peru for analyses. The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2 mm and a riffle split of 250 grams is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) (Au-AA23) from a 30-gram pulp. Gold assays greater than 10 g/t are re-analyzed on a 30-gram pulp by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Samples are also analyzed using a 35 element inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with atomic emission spectroscopy (AES) on a pulp digested by aqua regia (ME-ICP41). Overlimit sample values for silver (>100 g/t), lead (>1%), zinc (>1%), and copper (>1%) are re-assayed using a four-acid digestion overlimit method with ICP-AES (ME-OG62). For silver values greater than 1,500 g/t samples are re-assayed using a fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 30-gram pulp (Ag-GRA21). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

True widths of drill intercepts have not been determined. Assays are uncut except where indicated.

Review by Qualified Person and QA/QC

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

