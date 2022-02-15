Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast Details

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (“Badger”) is pleased to announce plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on March 17, 2022, after market close.



2021 Fourth Quarter Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Badger expects to release its 2021 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after the close of market trading. A conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the 2021 fourth quarter and annual results is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, March 18, 2022. Internet users can listen to the call live, or as an archived call, on Badger’s website at: www.badgerinc.com under the Investor Relations menu and Events, Presentations and Webcasts. To participate in the call, dial: 1-844-740-2014 and enter passcode 9441067. A playback of the call will be available until Friday, April 1, 2022. To access the playback, dial: 1-855-859-2056 and enter passcode 9441067.

For audio only, the webcast can be accessed using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/4qccg95f

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSX:BDGI) is North America’s largest provider of non-destructive excavating services. Badger works for contractors and facility owners in a broad range of infrastructure industries. These market segments consist primarily of infrastructure projects in areas such as energy generation, electricity and natural gas transmission networks, roads and highways, telecommunications, water and sewage treatment and general municipal infrastructure. Customers in these segments typically operate near high concentrations of underground power, communication, water, gas and sewer lines, particularly in large urban centers where safety and economic risks are high and therefore non-destructive excavation provides a safe alternative for certain customer excavation requirements. Badger’s key technology is the Badger HydrovacTM, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger HydrovacTM uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. Badger manufactures and designs its truck-mounted hydrovac units, giving Badger the opportunity to incorporate feedback from its hydrovac operators into its existing and future design and manufacturing processes.

