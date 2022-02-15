Kyligence’s Intelligent Data Cloud Platform Now Available on Google Cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence, originator of Apache Kylin and developer of the AI-augmented data services and management platform Kyligence Cloud, today announced the beta availability of its intelligent data cloud platform on Google Cloud. Kyligence’s one-stop, cloud-native big data OLAP solution helps data analysts and business users quickly discover the business value in the massive amounts of data in the cloud.

Designed and built for today’s cloud, Kyligence Cloud allows enterprise organizations to create fast, flexible, and cost-optimal innovative big data analysis applications on a data lake based on cloud-native computing and storage. With automated model optimization using AI-enhanced semantic modeling based on past analysis, business users can make more informed decisions. Kyligence Cloud can be seamlessly integrated with Google Cloud Storage to help maximize the use of existing cloud assets.

“This is a significant step in the evolution of both the Kyligence Cloud and the Google Cloud ecosystem,” said Li Kang, vice president, North America, Kyligence. “Having Kyligence’s cloud platform available on Google Cloud, makes it even more seamless for customers around the world to leverage Kyligence to unlock insights faster from big data.”

Kyligence’s AI-augmented data services and management platform provides analysts and business users with a unified, governed, and optimized semantic layer. Through multiple interfaces—such as SQL, MDX, and REST APIs—Kyligence Cloud seamlessly connects business applications, popular BI tools, and AI/ML environments, enabling users to work efficiently with familiar tools.

Kyligence seamlessly connects to native data sources such as Cloud Storage to get the most out of data on Google Cloud, building a comprehensive Google Cloud big data solution. Kyligence Cloud on Google Cloud is currently in beta.

To access the Kyligence Cloud on Google Cloud, please visit, https://kyligence.io/olap-on-google-cloud-platform/

About Kyligence

Founded by the creators of Apache Kylin, Kyligence Cloud provides an intelligent analytics performance layer that sits between data sources and BI tools. Kyligence features an AI-Augmented learning engine to ensure peak performance and vastly simplified data modeling. The result is sub-second query response time for BI, SQL, OLAP, and Excel users even against petabytes of data.

Kyligence is headquartered in San Jose, CA. Investors include Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, China Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures (the proprietary investment arm of Fidelity International Limited), and Coatue Management. Kyligence serves a global customer base that includes UBS, Costa, Appzen, McDonald’s, YUM, L’OREAL, Porsche, Xactly, China Merchants Bank, and China Construction Bank.

