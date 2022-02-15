Franklin Electric Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2021 and Record Full Year 2021 Results

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights



Record sales of $432.5 million, compared to fourth quarter 2020 sales of $321.1 million, an increase of 35%

Strong organic sales growth in all three Segments; Distribution 39%, Water Systems 23%, and Fueling Systems 21%

Operating income was a record at $47.2 million, compared to fourth quarter operating income in 2020 of $34.4 million, an increase of 37%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.85, a new record for any fourth quarter

Working capital as a percentage of trailing twelve months sales improved 70 basis points to 26.9%



Full Year 2021 Highlights

Full Year 2021 sales of $1,661.9 million, a record compared to 2020 sales of $1,247.3 million, an increase of 33%

Operating income for 2021 was a record at $189.2 million, compared to operating income in 2020 of $130.5 million, an increase of 45%

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $3.25, an increase of 52% from prior year



FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co. Inc. today announced fourth quarter and full year financial results for fiscal year 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 sales were $432.5 million, compared to fourth quarter 2020 sales of $321.1 million. Fourth quarter 2021 operating income was $47.2 million, compared to fourth quarter operating income in 2020 of $34.4 million, an increase of 37 percent.

Fourth quarter 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $0.85, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in the fourth quarter 2020 of $0.57. The Company’s fourth quarter 2021 results included a $6.5 million one-time income gain on a bargain purchase price transaction on the income statement in the ‘Other Income/Expense’ section. Although it is not the Company’s practice to note items as non-GAAP adjustments in reported results, we are mentioning this gain due to its size and since the Company does not consider it to be operational in nature.

Full year 2021 sales were $1,661.9 million, compared to full year 2020 sales of $1,247.3 million. Full year 2021 operating income was $189.2 million, compared to full year operating income in 2020 of $130.5 million, an increase of 45 percent.

Full year 2021 GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $3.25, versus GAAP fully diluted EPS in 2020 of $2.14.

“Finishing the year on a high note, we once again delivered record fourth quarter sales and earnings results. We saw strong demand across all business segments, with exceptional performance in our Distribution business which posted year-over-year sales growth of 50 percent, and Water Systems and Fueling Systems delivering sales growth of 36 percent and 21 percent, respectively. We also continued to execute our inorganic growth strategy through our acquisitions of a leading groundwater distribution company covering the Northeastern United States and a water treatment business based in the Southwest, which we believe have ample runway for growth,” commented Gregg Sengstack, Franklin Electric’s Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer.

“2021 was a pivotal year for our business, as we delivered record-breaking results, further extended our geographic footprint and enhanced our product offerings. While supply chain challenges have continued, we believe they have stabilized, and we enter 2022 on strong footing with robust demand across our end markets. As the innovation leader in water systems, distribution, and fueling, Franklin is positioned for growth to meet rapidly accelerating clean water demand worldwide, as well as to address increasing environmental and sustainability concerns around both water and fueling,” concluded Mr. Sengstack.

Segment Summaries

Water Systems sales, a new record for any fourth quarter, were $258.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021, an increase of $68.7 million or 36 percent versus the fourth quarter 2020. Water Systems sales, excluding acquisitions and the impact of foreign currency translation, were up about 23 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2020. Sales of groundwater pumping equipment and sales of both surface pumping and dewatering equipment increased due to strong end market demand. Water Systems operating income in the fourth quarter was $36.4 million driven by higher sales. Fourth quarter 2020 Water Systems operating income was $30.4 million.

Distribution sales, a new record for any fourth quarter, were $116.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021. The Distribution segment organic sales increased 39 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Revenue growth was driven by broad-based demand in all regions and product categories in addition to the growth from acquisition. The Distribution segment operating income was $5.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to fourth quarter 2020 operating income of $0.5 million.

Fueling Systems sales, a new record for any fourth quarter, were $79.0 million in the fourth quarter 2021, an increase of $13.5 million versus the fourth quarter 2020. Fueling Systems sales in the U.S. and Canada increased by about 30 percent compared to the fourth quarter 2020. The increase was due to higher demand for Fuel Management and Pumping Systems and Piping. Outside the U.S. and Canada, Fueling Systems revenues were flat, as sales increases of 2 percent in the rest of the world outside of China were offset by lower sales in China. Fueling Systems operating income in the fourth quarter was $22.2 million, compared to $18.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Cash Flow

Net cash flows from operating activities for 2021 were $129.8 million versus $211.9 million in the same period in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to higher working capital requirements in support of higher revenues.

2022 Guidance

The Company expects its full year 2022 sales to be in the range of $1.90 billion to $2.05 billion and full year 2022 earnings per share before restructuring expenses to be in the range from $3.50 to $3.75.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and fuel. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers around the world in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal, and fueling applications.

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Fourth Quarter Ended

Fiscal Year End December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 432,520 $ 321,106 $ 1,661,865 $ 1,247,331 Cost of sales 287,332 209,703 1,085,776 814,192 Gross profit 145,188 111,403 576,089 433,139 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 97,741 76,713 386,275 300,122 Restructuring expense 240 317 621 2,506 Operating income 47,207 34,373 189,193 130,511 Interest expense (1,356 ) (1,131 ) (5,196 ) (4,627 ) Other income/(expense), net 6,447 267 7,978 (795 ) Foreign exchange income/(expense) (615 ) (1,308 ) (2,269 ) (1,392 ) Income before income taxes 51,683 32,201 189,706 123,697 Income tax (benefit)/expense 10,688 5,213 34,731 22,540 Net income $ 40,995 $ 26,988 $ 154,975 $ 101,157 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (328 ) (194 ) (1,115 ) (697 ) Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 40,667 $ 26,794 $ 153,860 $ 100,460 Income per share: Basic $ 0.87 $ 0.58 $ 3.29 $ 2.16 Diluted $ 0.85 $ 0.57 $ 3.25 $ 2.14

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



(In thousands) December 31 December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 40,536 $ 130,787 Receivables (net) 196,173 159,827 Inventories 449,975 300,932 Other current assets 37,963 27,708 Total current assets 724,647 619,254 Property, plant, and equipment, net 210,654 209,021 Right-of-Use Asset, net 48,379 31,954 Goodwill and other assets 591,485 412,078 Total assets $ 1,575,165 $ 1,272,307 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 164,758 $ 95,903 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 117,955 94,160 Current lease liability 15,320 11,090 Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 97,981 2,551 Total current liabilities 396,014 203,704 Long-term debt 90,535 91,966 Long-term lease liability 32,937 20,866 Income taxes payable non-current 11,610 11,965 Deferred income taxes 28,162 25,671 Employee benefit plans 40,696 44,443 Other long-term liabilities 26,568 23,988 Redeemable noncontrolling interest (19 ) (245 ) Total equity 948,662 849,949 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,575,165 $ 1,272,307

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)



(In thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 154,975 $ 101,157 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44,572 36,488 Non-cash lease expense 13,808 11,699 Share-based compensation 11,731 10,066 Gain from bargain purchase of business (6,482 ) - Other 2,126 (1,635 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (31,925 ) 22,053 Inventory (123,076 ) 13,144 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 89,038 20,519 Operating leases (13,808 ) (11,698 ) Other (11,196 ) 10,061 Net cash flows from operating activities 129,763 211,854 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant, and equipment (30,116 ) (22,856 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 979 34 Acquisitions and investments (235,701 ) (55,915 ) Other investing activities 33 (74 ) Net cash flows from investing activities (264,805 ) (78,811 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in debt 94,716 (21,073 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock 15,524 3,721 Purchases of common stock (25,949 ) (19,553 ) Dividends paid (33,398 ) (29,675 ) Net cash flows from financing activities 50,893 (66,580 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (6,102 ) (81 ) Net change in cash and equivalents (90,251 ) 66,382 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 130,787 64,405 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 40,536 $ 130,787



Key Performance Indicators : Earnings Per Share Calculations



For the Fourth Quarter For the Full Year of Earnings Before and After Restructuring 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change (in millions) Net Income attributable to FE Co., Inc. Reported $ 40.7 $ 26.8 52 % $ 153.9 $ 100.5 53 % Allocated Earnings $ (0.2 ) $ (0.2 ) $ (0.9 ) $ (0.7 ) Earnings for EPS Calculations $ 40.5 $ 26.6 52 % $ 153.0 $ 99.8 53 % Restructuring (before tax): $ 0.2 $ 0.3 $ 0.6 $ 2.5 Restructuring, net of tax: $ 0.2 $ 0.2 $ 0.5 $ 2.0 Earnings before Restructuring $ 40.7 $ 26.8 52 % $ 153.5 $ 101.8 51 % For the Fourth Quarter For the Full Year of Earnings Per Share 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Before and After Restructuring (in millions except Earnings Per Share) Average Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding 47.0 46.8 0 % 47.0 46.7 1 % Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") Reported $ 0.85 $ 0.57 49 % $ 3.25 $ 2.14 52 % Restructuring Per Share, net of tax $ 0.01 $ - $ 0.01 $ 0.04 Fully Diluted EPS before Restructuring $ 0.86 $ 0.57 51 % $ 3.26 $ 2.18 50 %





Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

Net Sales For the Fourth Quarter

United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Q4 2020 $ 94.1 $ 36.0 $ 41.3 $ 17.9 $ 189.3 $ 65.5 $ 77.9 ($11.6) $ 321.1 Q4 2021 $ 148.9 $ 36.6 $ 47.3 $ 25.2 $ 258.0 $ 79.0 $ 116.9 ($21.4) $ 432.5 Change $ 54.8 $ 0.6 $ 6.0 $ 7.3 $ 68.7 $ 13.5 $ 39.0 ($9.8) $ 111.4 % Change 58 % 2 % 15 % 41 % 36 % 21 % 50 % 35 % Foreign currency translation $ 0.6 ($2.3) ($4.5) ($0.1) ($6.3) ($0.3) $ 0.0 % Change 1 % -6% -11% -1% -3% 0 % 0 % Acquisitions $ 29.6 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 1.9 $ 31.5 $ 0.0 $ 8.5 Volume/Price $ 24.6 $ 2.9 $ 10.5 $ 5.5 $ 43.5 $ 13.8 $ 30.5 % Change 26 % 8 % 25 % 31 % 23 % 21 % 39 %





Net Sales For the Full Year

United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total (in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated FY 2020 $ 388.5 $ 118.5 $ 156.8 $ 70.9 $ 734.7 $ 245.1 $ 328.4 ($60.9) $ 1,247.3 FY 2021 $ 549.2 $ 139.5 $ 189.8 $ 85.1 $ 963.6 $ 289.1 $ 497.6 ($88.4) $ 1,661.9 Change $ 160.7 $ 21.0 $ 33.0 $ 14.2 $ 228.9 $ 44.0 $ 169.2 ($27.5) $ 414.6 % Change 41 % 18 % 21 % 20 % 31 % 18 % 52 % 33 % Foreign currency translation $ 4.0 ($8.5) ($1.7) $ 1.7 ($4.5) $ 2.2 $ 0.0 % Change 1 % -7% -1% 2 % -1% 1 % 0 % Acquisitions $ 94.3 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 2.4 $ 96.7 $ 0.0 $ 53.1 Volume/Price $ 62.4 $ 29.5 $ 34.7 $ 10.1 $ 136.7 $ 41.8 $ 116.1 % Change 16 % 25 % 22 % 14 % 19 % 17 % 35 %



Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary



Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2021 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 36.4 $ 22.2 $ 5.6 $ (17.0 ) $ 47.2 % Operating Income To Net Sales 14.1 % 28.1 % 4.8 % 10.9 % Restructuring $ 0.2 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.2 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 36.6 $ 22.2 $ 5.6 $ (17.0 ) $ 47.4 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 14.2 % 28.1 % 4.8 % 11.0 % Operating Income and Margins (in millions) For the Fourth Quarter 2020 Water Fueling Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated Operating Income / (Loss) $ 30.4 $ 18.8 $ 0.5 $ (15.3 ) $ 34.4 % Operating Income To Net Sales 16.1 % 28.7 % 0.6 % 10.7 % Restructuring $ 0.3 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.3 Operating Income/(Loss) before Restructuring $ 30.7 $ 18.8 $ 0.5 $ (15.3 ) $ 34.7 % Operating Income to Net Sales Before Restructuring 16.2 % 28.7 % 0.6 % 10.8 %



