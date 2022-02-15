Grove, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

$10.7 Million in Second Quarter Revenue, a 156% Increase Over Prior Year
$1.5 Million Adjusted EBITDA for Second Quarter
HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) ("Grove" or the "Company"), a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, today announced financial results for the second quarter period ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contains additional information, and will be posted at https://groveinc.io/.
Year to Date Financial Highlights
- Revenues rose to $19.1 million from $7.1 million, a 167% increase.
- $0.04 basic earnings per share compared to loss of $0.06.
- $2.9 million in adjusted EBITDA.
- 103,750 shares of Grove common stock repurchased with cash flow from operations.
Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Grove, stated, “Our team continues to perform and drive growth across all parts of our business, with a 169% increase year over year even with substantial headwinds. We face shortages and rising prices on all raw materials, employee shortages, higher wages, drastic increases in shipping cost across all parts of the business. However, we were able to maintain growth and profits offsetting increased costs with higher volumes and pricing power.
“Our Upexi Amazon aggregation business launch is beginning to come together, and we are seeing multiple submissions a week from companies looking to be acquired. Our strong cash flow gives us great flexibility to expand the Brand aggregation business and become more active with acquisitions this year.”
Liquidity and Capital Resources
|As of
December 31,
2021
|As of
June 30,
2021
|Current assets
|$
|12,097,966
|$
|18,293,083
|Current liabilities
|$
|5,262,529
|$
|5,819,161
|Working capital
|$
|6,835,437
|$
|12,473,922
Cash Flows
|Six Months Ended
December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|1,212,609
|$
|(669,321
|)
|Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities
|(8,999,854
|)
|241,785
|Cash flows (used in) financing activities
|(151,004
|)
|738,000
|Net decrease in cash during period
|$
|(7,938,249
|)
|$
|310,464
About Grove, Inc.
Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands, and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer health products selling through Amazon and E-commerce.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income or net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for the non-cash stock compensation and stock option expense, acquisition, integration & restructuring expenses, charges and gains or losses from extinguishment of debt and other non-cash items.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Net Loss)
|Six Months Ended December 31,
|2021
|2020
|Net income (Net loss) GAAP
|$
|576,544
|$
|(706,553
|)
|Income tax
|235,033
|-
|Interest expense, net
|42,561
|84,740
|Depreciation and amortization
|914,511
|503,244
|Stock compensation
|1,479,293
|354,817
|Gain on SBA PPP loan extinguishment
|(300,995
|)
|-
|Loss on sale of asset
|-
|6,292
|Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,946,947
|$
|(242,540
|)
|GROVE, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|December 31,
|June 30,
|2021
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|6,595,962
|$
|14,534,211
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $92,500 and $57,500, respectively
|1,247,218
|1,277,662
|Inventory
|3,681,428
|2,094,952
|Prepaid expenses and other receivables
|573,358
|386,258
|Total current assets
|12,097,966
|18,293,083
|Property and equipment, net
|7440,332
|2,832,400
|Intangible assets, net
|5,189,234
|1,845,166
|Goodwill
|8,533,923
|2,413,813
|Deferred tax asset
|1,225,917
|1,403,591
|Other assets
|69,068
|49,068
|Right-of-use asset
|648,626
|417,443
|Total other assets
|23,107,100
|8,961,481
|Total assets
|$
|35,205,066
|$
|27,254,564
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|895,846
|$
|1,604,723
|Accrued compensation
|679,000
|1,020,936
|Deferred revenue
|959,329
|485,973
|Accrued liabilities
|873,585
|296,021
|Acquisition payable
|600,000
|1,764,876
|Current portion of notes payable
|1,006,197
|447,100
|Current portion of operating lease payable
|248,572
|199,532
|Total current liabilities
|5,262,529
|5,819,161
|Operating lease payable, net of current portion
|395,085
|217,430
|Notes payable, net of current portion
|26,766
|-
|Total long-term liabilities
|421,851
|217,430
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and 500,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|500
|500
|Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and 15,711,339 and 15,262,394 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|16,378
|15,262
|Additional paid in capital
|33,097,300
|25,372,247
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,593,492
|)
|(4,170,036
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|29,520,686
|21,217,973
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|35,205,066
|$
|27,254,564
|GROVE, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
|Three Month's Ended
December 31,
|Six Month's Ended
December 31,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Revenue
|Revenue
|10,666,781
|4,164,894
|19,116,535
|7,102,336
|Cost of Revenue
|3,956,358
|2,234,259
|7,023,734
|3,853,467
|Gross profit
|6,710,423
|1,930,635
|12,092,801
|3,248,869
|Operating expenses
|Sales and marketing
|1,852,118
|459,446
|3,363,805
|824,704
|General and administrative expenses
|4,740,705
|1,714,484
|8,175,853
|3,427,546
|6,592,823
|2,173,930
|11,539,658
|4,252,250
|Income (loss) from operations
|117,600
|(243,295
|)
|553,143
|(1,003,381
|)
|Other income (expense), net
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(26,605
|)
|(42,049
|)
|(42,561
|)
|(84,740
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|-
|4
|-
|(6,292
|)
|Settlement of cancelled lease
|-
|387,860
|-
|387,860
|Gain on SBA PPP loan extinguishment
|-
|-
|300,995
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|(26,605
|)
|345,815
|258,434
|296,828
|Income (loss) before income tax
|90,995
|102,520
|811,577
|(706,553
|)
|Income tax expense
|(26,162
|)
|-
|(235,033
|)
|-
|Net income (loss)
|64,833
|102,520
|576,544
|(706,553
|)
|Basic income (loss) per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.04
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Diluted income (loss) per share
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|16,378,006
|13,455,013
|15,915,154
|11,830,013
|Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|17,685,717
|13,455,013
|17,453,141
|11,830,013