One World Products Appoints Timothy Woods as Chief Financial Officer

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One World Products, Inc. (OTC: OWPC) (“One World” or the “Company”), the largest Black-controlled, fully-licensed cannabis and hemp producer in Colombia, today announces the appointment of Timothy Woods as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Woods will focus on continuing the build-out of a best-in-class financial team as One World seeks to expand its global platform of sustainable hemp and cannabis solutions.



“Timothy possesses an impeccable record of success with both domestic and international Fortune 500 organizations and has acted as an influential advisor to executive management, boards of directors and investors throughout his career,” says Isiah Thomas, One World’s Executive Chairman and CEO. “Timothy’s relationships in the automotive industry will complement our recently announced partnership with Stellantis and support opportunities for additional partnerships in this sector in the future.”

“One World Products is an organization with a people-centric, performance-driven culture of engagement, accountability, and excellence,” states Woods. “I believe there is significant opportunity to leverage the momentum created with Stellantis and look forward to working closely with the team to continue identifying new avenues within the auto industry and beyond to help reduce our collective carbon footprint, while creating new opportunities for black-owned businesses in new geographies and beyond the Company’s current relationships.”

Woods previously served as director of business development and general sales manager for Lithia Motors Inc., which he joined to gain customer-facing management experience and to broaden his sales expertise.

Prior to his tenure with Lithia Motors, Woods was the CFO of Spend Consciously, a technology-based start-up, where he applied his Six Sigma skills to expand a boutique company focused on social change. Woods also served as the CFO and energy services division vice president (VP) of finance for WGL Holdings Inc., providing high-level financial functions and advanced reporting, including the generation of quarterly and annual SEC filings, Sarbanes-Oxley compliance, and benefit plans.

Earlier in his career, Woods was VP of finance transformation for Freddie Mac, designing plans to upgrade the accuracy, timeliness, and confidence in Freddie Mac’s financial reporting process. He also served as a divisional CFO & North American controller for Stanley Works and assistant global controller for General Electric Company Lighting Division.

Woods holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Cleveland State University. A graduate of the GE Financial Management program, he has achieved multiple honors, from “Business Leader of the Year” awarded by the National Association of Black Accountants to being named to Boston Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list. He presently lives in Virginia, within the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

About One World Products

One World Products is the largest Black-controlled, fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices in Las Vegas, Nevada and offices and operations in Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Products planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020. The company expects to supply its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp products, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand. Its products will be produced and tested to GAP, GMP and ISO standards.

One World Products was recently selected by Stellantis N.V., one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers with brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Maserati, and Peugeot - to develop and supply hemp-based bioplastic solutions for interior and exterior components.

As its name suggests, One World is also focused on environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, with particular emphasis on its impact on the environment as well as ensuring that its employees, particularly those within its Colombia operations, are valued and recognized for their contributions, while simultaneously maintaining stewardship over their indigenous land.

