OpsRamp Makes it Even Faster and Easier for Service Providers to Manage Modern IT Environments in Latest Release

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, a modern digital operations management SaaS platform for hybrid IT monitoring, AI-driven event management, and intelligent automation, today announced new capabilities for managed service providers (MSPs), global systems integrators (GSIs), and enterprise IT organizations.



Gartner projects the global infrastructure services market will grow from $335 billion in 2021 to $425 billion by 2025 . As organizations accelerate the adoption of cloud-based services, they are turning to MSPs to help them manage these increasingly complex multicloud workloads.

Service providers can meet unique customer requirements for service assurance, performance visibility, and IT governance with OpsRamp’s digital operations management platform. MSPs can visualize performance metrics for their hybrid IT infrastructure, resolve outages with advanced insights, and use automation to address repetitive issues across customer environments.

“OpsRamp’s multi-tiered, multitenant SaaS architecture powers our federated support model that allows us to work across our customers’ internal and external teams,” said Ron Dupler, CEO of OpsRamp partner GreenPages, a nationally recognized MSP focused on cloud, security, and digital enablement. “OpsRamp provides us with a powerful platform for hybrid monitoring with application service awareness and deep analytics. We can provide our clients with the service they need, regardless of the technology platforms and management tools they use.”

Highlights of the latest release of the OpsRamp platform include:

Centralized Yet Flexible Service Delivery. While most SaaS providers offer multitenancy—where customer instances are isolated from each other—only OpsRamp offers multitenancy in a flexible three-tiered architecture. Service providers can separate their SaaS instances into three tiers for their own IT environment, their customers’ IT environments, and their customers’ business units and regions.



The three-tiered architecture allows MSPs and IT departments that function as internal service providers to more easily manage IT infrastructure centrally across multiple customers and business units. Service providers can also ensure better operational security by isolating customer and business unit environments across different tiers.



Rapid Customer Onboarding. Service delivery teams can drive faster onboarding of cloud services with OpsRamp’s hybrid cloud onboarding wizard and auto-monitoring capability while working with curated dashboards for popular cloud services. Service providers can ensure faster time to value for customers, drive higher levels of productivity for their teams, and ensure greater economies of scale with lower effort.



Improving Digital User Experiences. MSPs and IT-as-a-service providers need to make sure their customers’ websites, enterprise, and open source applications are delivering high-quality user experiences around the clock. Using OpsRamp, service providers can track website and application availability and performance in real-time and resolve critical incidents before they impact customer experience.



OpsRamp’s synthetic monitoring capability not only identifies bottlenecks in multi-step transactions but also optimizes page load performance times with real-time visibility.



Minimizing Downtime and Ensuring Operational Resilience. Machine learning-powered event and incident management capabilities let service providers reduce alert noise, ensure faster root cause analysis, and drive rapid recovery from unforeseen service degradations.



Delivery teams can save time and react faster with the right situational context using unified performance insights across their entire IT infrastructure. OpsRamp’s intelligent event management processes, analyzes, and consolidates operational data from multiple sources to deliver an integrated view of IT service health and performance.



Driving Operational Efficiencies. Service providers can aggregate operational insights with a rich and ever-growing ecosystem of integrations for monitoring, service management, collaboration, and authentication tools. IT staff can cut down duplicate events from different tools and quickly pinpoint possible causes for anomalous alerts. Delivery teams can then forward OpsRamp alerts and create corresponding incidents in IT service management tools for faster response.



More importantly, service providers can monitor and manage all of their on-prem, hybrid, multicloud (Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Alibaba Cloud), and cloud native services in OpsRamp, without having to use multiple, non-integrated point monitoring tools.



Intelligent, Scalable Automation. OpsRamp’s robust automation and remediation capabilities allow service providers to drive automated responses for repetitive activities while enabling greater security and integrity of their customers’ IT environments with patch management and remediation. Service delivery staff can save on the time required for rolling out patching and reduce the overall time for deployment, installation, reboot, and post-reboot patch verifications. And they can create IT operations workflows to automate routine tasks, save manual effort across common tasks, and drive consistency of execution.

“OpsRamp’s modern ITOM platform was designed to meet the unique needs and requirements of service providers,” said Varma Kunaparaju, OpsRamp’s CEO. “We’ve raised the bar in this latest release to make it even faster and easier for MSPs to onboard new customers and manage their diverse customer environments, which in turn helps our service provider customers grow revenue, reduce costs, and increase customer success and satisfaction.”

To learn how service providers are leveraging the OpsRamp platform to better monitor and manage clients’ IT environments, join us for a free 30-minute webinar on March 2nd at 1pm CST. Register here: https://tinyurl.com/ub5cvy9v

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp is a digital operations management software company whose SaaS platform is used by managed service providers and enterprise IT teams to monitor and manage their cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Key capabilities of the OpsRamp platform include hybrid infrastructure discovery and monitoring, event and incident management, and remediation and automation, all of which are powered by artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit: www.opsramp.com .

Media Contact:

Kevin Wolf

Owner – TGPR

kevin@tgprllc.com