In Transformational Step, LifeMD Launches Primary Care Platform Nationwide Following Beta Launch

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced the full-scale national launch of its virtual primary care platform.



The LifeMD primary care offering combines best-in-class technology with top-quality doctors across 50 states in one unique platform. It introduces a patient-first healthcare experience, giving patients a personalized relationship with a leading doctor whose expertise will be correlated with the patient’s clinical needs.

“We’re using our telehealth platform to provide a better healthcare experience and drive better outcomes for millions of Americans who currently lack access to high-quality affordable care,” said LifeMD CEO Justin Schreiber. “Today’s full launch of our primary care platform goes to the heart of that mission.”

In November, LifeMD launched the platform in beta form, making it available by invitation as part of a sequenced rollout. At the time, Schreiber cited the “full-blown crisis” in primary care, noting that 25% of adults in the U.S. lack a primary care physician – and that even people who have one often wait months for an appointment.

With today’s launch, anyone in the U.S. can access LifeMD’s primary care service through the website or the LifeMD app and then follow a simple three-step process: A health questionnaire, a virtual meet-and-greet consultation with their new primary care doctor, and ongoing 24/7 access to LifeMD’s healthcare team, including management of prescriptions and the ability to make a virtual appointment at the click of a button.

“After signing up for LifeMD’s virtual primary care, patients can book their first appointment in minutes and gain access to a dedicated medical team ready to deliver personalized care anywhere, anytime,” said LifeMD Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, Stefan Galluppi. “It’s like having a doctor in the family.”

Over the past year, LifeMD has invested heavily in its technology infrastructure and forged multiple strategic partnerships, laying the foundation for the comprehensive virtual primary care offering announced today. The platform enables LifeMD’s affiliated physicians to offer in-home lab testing and is integrated with Quest Diagnostics’ 2,200-plus lab service centers across the country. In the coming months, the platform will also support in-home phlebotomy services and an industry-leading online triage service and symptom tracker, among other features that will maximize the efficiency with which we can provide top-notch healthcare on a virtual platform. LifeMD also continues to expand its pharmacy platform, which will support its prescription drug discount program and rapid delivery of low-cost generic and branded drugs.

Last month, LifeMD further expanded its patient offerings by acquiring Cleared, a rapidly growing nationwide allergy telehealth platform.

Since its founding, LifeMD has focused on bringing honesty and transparency to healthcare, Schreiber noted. Already, LifeMD has treated almost 500,000 patients via its condition-specific telehealth services, including Rex MD, Shapiro MD, and Nava MD.

About LifeMD

LifeMD is a 50-state direct-to-patient telehealth company with a portfolio of brands that offer virtual primary care, diagnostics, and specialized treatment for men’s and women’s health, allergy & asthma, and dermatological conditions. By leveraging its proprietary technology platform, 50-state medical group, and nationwide mail-order pharmacy network, LifeMD is increasing access to top-notch healthcare that is affordable to anyone. To learn more, go to LifeMD.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended; Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended; and the safe harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of words such as: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “should,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “intend,” “estimate,” predict,” “continue,” and “potential,” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology referencing future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our financial outlook and guidance, short and long-term business performance and operations, future revenues and earnings, regulatory developments, legal events or outcomes, ability to comply with complex and evolving regulations, market conditions and trends, new or expanded products and offerings, growth strategies, underlying assumptions, and the effects of any of the foregoing on our future results of operations or financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and are not assurances of future performance. Rather, these statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions regarding future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated and unanticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions, including the impact of any of the aforementioned on our future business. As forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risk, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including some of which are out of our control. Consequently, our actual results, performance, and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, “Risk Factors” identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto. Even if our actual results, performance, or financial condition are consistent with forward-looking statements contained in such filings, they may not be indicative of our actual results, performance, or financial condition in subsequent periods.

Any forward-looking statement made in the news release is based on information currently available to us as of the date on which this release is made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law or regulation.

