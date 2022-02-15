EverCommerce to Release Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on March 14, 2022

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, March 14, 2022.



Management will also host a conference call on Monday, March 14, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results. To access this call, dial (877) 313-2140 (domestic) or (470) 495-9545 (international) (ID number: 1823928). A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (https://investors.evercommerce.com/).

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading global service commerce platform, providing vertically tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 600,000 service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. EverCommerce specializes in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness Services industries through its EverPro, EverHealth, EverWell and EverConnect brands to provide digital and mobile applications to help predict, inform, and provide convenient experiences between service professionals and their end consumers. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

