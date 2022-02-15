Shoals Technologies Group Unveils eMobility Innovation Center at Company Headquarters in Portland, TN

PORTLAND, Tenn., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today unveiled its eMobility Innovation Center at the company's headquarters in Portland, TN.



The 'living lab' displays Shoals' best in class EV charging and eMobility solutions. It enables customers to discover the company's "Fuel by Shoals" portfolio of products and solutions in person, and showcases how Shoals is disrupting the traditional ways in which EV charging infrastructure has been deployed. The Fuel by Shoals brand of products provides a modular approach to deploying EV charging infrastructure, and is compatible with any charging hardware and software provider. The eMobility Innovation Center features charging units from a variety of industry-leading charger manufacturers.

"We are thrilled to unveil our eMobility Innovation Center here at our company's headquarters in Portland, Tennesee," said Jason Whitaker, Chief Executive Officer of Shoals. "Our goal is to deliver a more simple, reliable, and scalable way to deploy EV charging systems, and the eMobility Innovation Center provides the optimal demonstration of our technology, allowing customers to experience our eMobility solutions first hand.”

The eMobility Innovation Center showcases how Shoals is solving three fundamental issues within the EV charging market: the traditionally high cost of installing EV charging stations, the time consumption and disruption of deploying EV charging units, and the lack of quality and reliability across the sector.

“Shoals' eMobility solutions address all of the key challenges faced by the EV charging market,” said Jeff Tolnar, Senior Vice President of eMobility at Shoals. "By reducing costs associated with materials and labor, enabling rapid deployments of EV chargers, and delivering industry-leading quality due to highly repeatable, in-house production that leverages Shoals’ expertise in EBOS solutions, we are able to efficiently and cost-effectively enable the scaleup of EV charging infrastructure to meet rapidly growing market demand.”

“We’re honored to be a part of the Shoals eMobility Innovation Center as Shoals helps accelerate widespread adoption of electrification and increase the scalability of EV infrastructure,” said Bill Loewenthal, SVP of Product at ChargePoint. “As EVs begin to take center stage, it’s more important than ever that we have companies focused on reducing overall costs, speeding up deployments and increasing performance of charging sites, and our partnership with Shoals will help support these goals.”

Both a video and photo library of the eMobility Innovation Center are available.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 20 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/.

