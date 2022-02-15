City of Lompoc CA Deploys Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging Systems for City Fleet Electrification Initiative

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Lompoc in California has deployed two EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems available for public use. The systems were partially funded by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District’s Clean Air Grants for Infrastructure program and were purchased through the California Contract #1-18-61-16 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing.

The City’s EV ARC™ systems are located at the Lompoc Valley Medical Center (LVMC) parking lot, located at 1515 East Ocean Ave, and fit in a standard parking space without reducing available parking. Each system has two charging plugs to provide public access to charge up to four EVs. Each EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent units include the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during grid outages and shutdowns.



“By offering high-tech, off-grid solutions for electric vehicle charging like the EV ARC, cities like Lompoc can help minimize our impact on the electric grid,” said Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne. “I hope we see more cities and communities begin to adopt similar clean, renewable energy technologies in the years to come.”



Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets. Because there is no grid connection, EV charging systems are rapidly deployed, readily relocated and can be placed in locations where they are needed most.



“We are seeing more and more customers view rapid deployment and grid-impact as important when planning their EV charging infrastructure,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Federal, state and local governments are putting increasing emphasis on resilient EV charging as electricity becomes vital fuel for their communities and their fleet vehicles.”



In January California Governor Gavin Newsom outlined an historic $10 billion zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) package to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and fight climate change. This package is a critical part of Governor Newsom’s vision to forge an oil-free future. This $10 billion ZEV package builds on the State’s action to shift sales of new vehicles entirely to all electric by 2035, utilizing California’s leadership to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles and dramatically reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers' time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.



