Qianjiang Motorcycle Selects Cerence to Provide Proactive, Conversational AI to its Global Two-Wheeler Lineup

BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Qianjiang Motorcycle, a subsidiary of Geely Group, has selected Cerence Ride, the company’s two-wheeler mobility platform, to provide conversational AI across its lineup, as well as its proactive AI capabilities. Qianjiang Motorcycle is one of China’s largest two-wheeler manufacturers, producing motorcycles, scooters, minibikes, and more across four global brands: QJ Motor, Benelli, Keeway, and KSR.



As connectivity and electrification transform the entire mobility industry, Qianjiang Motorcycle is leveraging Cerence Ride to deliver a new level of intuitive, simple interaction to its riders through a voice-powered virtual assistant. With Cerence’s industry-leading, AI-powered speech recognition as its foundation, Cerence Ride will provide drivers with distraction- and hands-free access to critical on-road needs like navigation, communication and entertainment, eliminating the need for smartphone use while riding. Cerence Ride also provides speech signal enhancement, ensuring riders can always communicate clearly with the virtual assistant, regardless of road noise. In addition, Qianjiang Motorcycle will leverage Cerence’s proactive AI, which uses real-time data, built-in intelligence, user preferences, and vehicle sensor information to keep riders informed and offer to perform actions on their behalf – before they even need to ask – protecting both driver and vehicle.

“With the future of two-wheel mobility in mind, we are excited to partner with Cerence to bring the intuitive, voice-powered automotive experiences they are known for to riders across our global brands,” said Dongshao Guo, General Manager, Qianjiang Motorcycle. “By leveraging Cerence Ride, we will enhance the safety, productivity, and comfort of our riders through intuitive, accurate, voice-powered interaction with an intelligent AI assistant, therefore transforming their daily journeys.”

“Our new partnership with Qianjiang Motorcycle, a leader in two-wheeler innovation, is an important milestone as we continue to expand our footprint in the high-end motorcycle segment,” said Charles Kuai, SVP and General Manager, Mobility Solutions, Cerence. “The features that Cerence Ride provides will help Qianjiang Motorcycle differentiate from its competitors and deliver an incredible experience to its riders.”

For more information about Qianjiang Motorcycle, visit motor.qjmotor.com. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, powerful interaction between humans and their cars, two-wheelers, and even elevators, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and more than 400 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or buildings, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.

Contact Information

Kate Hickman

Cerence Inc.

Tel: 339-215-4583

Email: kate.hickman@cerence.com