Lumu Introduces New Lumu Free, Broadest Network Detection and Response Solution Built for Companies of All Sizes, Verticals

MIAMI, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumu, creators of the Continuous Compromise Assessment™ cybersecurity model, released today the new Lumu Free, a revamped version of its compromise detection solution designed to offer organizations of all sizes the ability to seamlessly understand their unique compromise level in real time at no cost. Founded upon the belief that all organizations can operate cybersecurity proficiently, the new Lumu Free offers broader network metadata collection and improves the organization’s ability to continuously and intentionally look for compromises, which are the foundation of a solid cybersecurity strategy.



“The current threat landscape is ever more complex and sophisticated as organizations of all sizes are forced to rethink their cybersecurity strategies. Understanding how the adversary is getting into an organization in real time is the anchor of a proficient cybersecurity operation” said Ricardo Villadiego, Founder and CEO of Lumu Technologies. “The evolution of Lumu Free is designed to eliminate friction in network metadata collection and help cybersecurity operators to visualize what is happening in their networks by identifying contacts with the adversary in real time, and enabling them to act upon these findings.”

Lumu offers a cloud-based solution that collects and standardizes metadata from across the network, including DNS queries, network flows, access logs from proxies, firewalls, and spam box filters. Lumu then applies Artificial Intelligence to correlate threat intelligence from these disparate data sources to isolate confirmed points of compromise allowing you to identify if your infrastructure is compromised and know about adversarial activity.

Some of the key benefits of Lumu Free include:

Expanded visibility: Added sources of metadata significantly broaden attack visibility to help organizations better understand how and when they are being attacked.

Simple deployment: With just a few clicks, organizations can quickly gain access to actionable data regarding their unique state of compromise.

Empowers organizations: Cybersecurity teams and IT operators can set their Continuous Compromise Assessment journey in motion with the information needed to act decisively based on risky network activity.

Free of charge: Any organization can enjoy the benefits of Lumu Free and the value it adds to their cybersecurity strategy without any payment or commitment.

To learn more about Lumu or to open a Lumu Free Account, visit: www.lumu.io .