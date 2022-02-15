InspireMD Announces Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD as a Member of its Scientific Advisory Board and Strategic Advisor

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspireMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: NSPR), a global developer of the CGuard™ Embolic Prevention Stent System (EPS) device for the treatment of Carotid Artery Disease (CAD) and stroke prevention, today announced the appointment of Adnan Siddiqui, MD, PhD, FAANS, FACS, FAHA to the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Siddiqui brings extensive knowledge and expertise to InspireMD as a neurovascular surgeon and clinical scientist focused on and dedicated to the comprehensive management of ischemic stroke and vascular diseases involving the brain and spinal cord.



"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Siddiqui as a member of our Scientific Advisory Board and as a strategic consultant to the Company," said Marvin Slosman, Chief Executive Officer of InspireMD. "His significant expertise and insight in treating acute stroke and other cerebrovascular conditions, will provide valuable support and guidance in advancing our CGuard stent platform and MicroNet™ mesh as we expand our portfolio and consider additional indications. CGuard continues to deliver superior patient outcomes and stroke prevention when compared to conventional stents and endarterectomy surgery in patients with life-threatening carotid artery disease. We look forward to Dr. Siddiqui’s contributions to the success and direction of the Company.”

“The potential advancement of the CGuard Carotid stent using its proprietary MicroNet mesh for sustained embolic protection without excessive increase in metal surface area, provides a foundational advantage for improved patient outcomes and prevention of stroke. It is my pleasure to be affiliated with the InspireMD team to collaborate and advance new and innovative solutions for this growing market focus and improved patient care,” said Dr. Adnan Siddiqui.

Dr. Adnan Siddiqui is Vice-Chairman and Professor of Neurosurgery at the State University of New York at Buffalo (UB). He serves as Director of Neuroendovascular Research, Fellowship, and the Canon Stroke and Vascular Research Center at UB. He also serves as Director of Neurosurgical Stroke Service at Kaleida Health, and is the Chief Executive and Chief Medical Officer for the Jacobs Institute, a medical innovation center focused on accelerating device development in vascular medicine based in Buffalo, NY. Dr. Siddiqui recently served as Chair (2020-2021) of the Joint Section of Cerebrovascular Surgery of the American Association of Neurological Surgery (AANS) and Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS). He has also served as the Secretary for the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) (2020-2021). He has served on the Endovascular Task Force of AANS, and been on multiple scientific and educational committees of the AANS, CNS, SNIS, American Board of Neurological Surgery and the Society Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Siddiqui is a reviewer for Stroke, Neurosurgery, Journal of Neurosurgery and Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery as well as for numerous other medical journals, and he has over 500 peer reviewed publications.

Dr. Siddiqui completed fellowship training in Interventional Neuroradiology, Cerebrovascular Surgery and Neurocritical Care at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed his Neurosurgical residency at Upstate Medical University. He received his PhD in Neuroscience from the University of Rochester and his medical degree from Aga Khan University, Pakistan.

About InspireMD, Inc.

InspireMD seeks to utilize its proprietary MicroNet® technology to make its products the industry standard for carotid stenting by providing outstanding acute results and durable, stroke-free, long-term outcomes. InspireMD’s common stock is quoted on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol NSPR, and certain warrants are quoted on the Nasdaq under the symbol NSPRZ.

For more information, please visit www.inspiremd.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential”, “scheduled” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For example, the company is using forward looking statements when it discusses the expansion of its portfolio and potential indications and that the CGuard Carotid stent provides a foundational advantage for improved patient outcomes and prevention of stroke. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) market acceptance of our existing and new products, (ii) negative clinical trial results or lengthy product delays in key markets, (iii) an inability to secure regulatory approvals for the sale of our products, (iv) intense competition in the medical device industry from much larger, multinational companies, (v) product liability claims, (vi) product malfunctions, (vii) our limited manufacturing capabilities and reliance on subcontractors for assistance, (viii) insufficient or inadequate reimbursement by governmental and other third party payers for our products, (ix) our efforts to successfully obtain and maintain intellectual property protection covering our products, which may not be successful, (x) legislative or regulatory reform of the healthcare system in both the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions, (xi) our reliance on single suppliers for certain product components, (xii) the fact that we will need to raise additional capital to meet our business requirements in the future and that such capital raising may be costly, dilutive or difficult to obtain and (xiii) the fact that we conduct business in multiple foreign jurisdictions, exposing us to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, logistical and communications challenges, burdens and costs of compliance with foreign laws and political and economic instability in each jurisdiction. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

