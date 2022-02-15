Dedrone and Carahsoft Partner to Bring AI/ML-powered Airspace Security Solutions to Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dedrone, the market leader in smart airspace security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a strategic partnership to bring the anti-drone security solution to the Public Sector. As part of the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Dedrone’s Master Government Aggregator®, making Dedrone’s smart airspace technology available through Carahsoft’s Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program (ILTPP) and NJSBA Technology & Cybersecurity contract, as well as through Carahsoft’s network of reseller partners.



“With the ever-increasing use of drones in both productive and nefarious missions in our skies, Carahsoft is excited to make Dedrone’s smart airspace security solution available to our joint customers,” said Lacey Wean, Manager of Geospatial Solutions at Carahsoft. "With installations in 33 countries and hundreds of deployments worldwide, including the Governments of four of the G-7 nations and 9 U.S. Federal agencies, we are confident that Dedrone will deliver the results that our customers and resellers need."

Dedrone is deployed by U.S. Government agencies both within the continental U.S. and abroad to detect, identify, track, analyze and mitigate small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Dedrone’s C2 platform, DedroneTracker, is built on an Open Systems Architecture (OSA), allowing for easy integration to any third-party sensor, stovepipe CsUAS capabilities, alternative mitigation solutions, and common Department of Defense’s (DoD) C2 systems.

“We are thrilled to be Carahsoft’s counter-drone solution partner and leverage Carahsoft's Public Sector expertise to expand the availability for our complete airspace security solution within the Federal market,” said Rob Campbell, VP North America Public Sector, Dedrone. “Through this partnership, Government customers now have simplified access to complete counter-drone solutions to protect their people, property and information from malicious drone threats.”

Dedrone’s solution is available through Carahsoft’s Illinois Learning Technology Purchase Program ILTPP-19CT011, NJSBA E-8801-ACESPCPS Contract and through the company’s reseller partners. For more information, contact the Dedrone team at Carahsoft at (888) 662-2724 or Drones@carahsoft.com .

Dedrone is the market leader in smart airspace security. Dedrone's counter-drone system is trusted by hundreds of commercial, government, and military customers globally to protect against unauthorized drones. With flexibility to host on premise or in the cloud via Dedrone's Airspace Security-as-a-Service (ASaaS), Dedrone customers can detect, identify, locate, analyze and mitigate unauthorized drone threats. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in the Washington, D.C.-area, Columbus, Ohio, London, and Germany.

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and Engagement, and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles.

