OptimizeRx Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results, Introduces New Key Performance Indicators and Provides Initial 2022 Guidance

ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced preliminary unaudited financial and operational results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and introduced new key performance indicators (KPIs) and guidance for 2022.

Preliminary Unaudited Financial and Operational Highlights

Preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 is expected to be approximately $20.3 million representing another record quarter and resulting in the Company’s full year revenue growing 42% year-over-year.

Improved gross margins and continued cost management are expected to result in a GAAP net income of $0.6 million for the fourth quarter as well as a record quarterly adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million.

New Key Performance Indicators

OptimizeRx has developed relevant KPIs that best represent its “land and expand” strategy within key customer accounts and overall scalability of its business model. The KPIs being introduced are representative of the Company’s penetration within the top 20 largest pharmaceutical manufacturers, net revenue retention and revenue per employee.

Ed Stelmakh, CFO and COO at OptimizeRx commented, “We believe these KPIs demonstrate our ability to execute and drive future growth of our business as we continue to gain momentum from our customers’ increasing investments in technology-enabled, digital, patient-centric solutions. Our footprint in the top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers positions us well to compete and win our share of the largest category of addressable commercial spend and we look forward to communicating our story in a transparent and measurable fashion.”

Twelve Months Ended

December 31 KPIs 2020 2021 Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer $1.9M $2.5M % of top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are customers 85% 95% % of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers 76% 77% Net revenue retention 162% 127% Revenue per average full-time employee $614K $730K

Definition of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers are based on Fierce Pharma’s “The top 20 pharma companies by 2020 revenue.”

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all customers in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same customers in the following year (i.e., excludes new customer relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average full-time employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM .

2022 Guidance

For the full year 2022, the Company expects net revenues of $80 million to $85 million, representing year-over-year growth of 31% to 39%, respectively.

Gross margins for 2022 are expected to be relatively constant year-over-year and are expected to come in between 57% and 60%.

The Company expects revenue growth will align closely with continued progress on the KPIs introduced above and will be driven by its “land and expand” strategy through obtaining new customers and further penetrating existing customers by increasing the number of solutions each brand leverages, the number of brands supported, and the overall utilization of its platform.

“As a company, we are excited to take this meaningful step in providing guidance. Given our position in the market, the unprecedented shift to digital access among our customers, patients and physicians, and the enhanced team we have built over the last 12 months, we are looking to make our communication with our investors more transparent and understandable,” said Will Febbo, CEO and Director. “Without all these factors coming together, providing guidance at this stage would have been hard to do. We are looking forward to another great year of growth while helping patients start and stay on life saving therapies.”

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx is the best-in-class health technology company enabling care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through a technology platform embedded within a proprietary point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

