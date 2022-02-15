Fundamental Interactions Launches “Broker-In-A-Box” Mobile Trading App

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) The product is designed to allow brokers to offer it to their clients on a “white-label” basis. of trading applications that replicate a desktop trading experience on mobile phones. Today it has become vital for traders to utilize a mobile application as part of their strategy for trading the markets.

“Demand for mobile trading is being fueled by the shift to remote working and faster telecom networks,” said Shawn Sloves, CEO of Fundamental Interactions. “Remote traders across the industry are relying more on tablets and mobile devices for trading. They need new options to complement their desktop applications. FI Mobile uses our industry-leading technology stack which offers the versatility to support both paths of traditional desktops and mobile applications for trading.”

Expanded trading hours are also placing greater reliance on mobile tools to access the markets in the evening and on weekends while on the go. Digital assets such as cryptocurrency trade non-stop, with large price moves, often happening over the weekend, whereas traditional securities trade mainly between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm ET weekdays but are inexorably moving to 24/7 trading.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) requires no deployment of infrastructure, and it can be configured to operate during core trading sessions or 24/7

The lower total cost of ownership mobile trading solution for firms migrating to the cloud and a trade anywhere model

Brokers & clearing firms can rapidly deploy the solution to proprietary trading firms, brokers, hedge funds, and their retail clients

The optional variable pricing model for a broker-sponsored access deployment.

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL INTERACTIONS

Fundamental Interactions Inc. is the leading developer of enterprise market center technology platforms. Founded in 2011, it has continuously risen to challenges and opportunities posed by regulation, technology, and market structure shifts. Its products are widely deployed by securities exchanges, ATS systems, Cryptocurrency exchanges, and inter-dealer brokers across a variety of asset classes including digital assets, and across geographic regions.

Visit: https://www.finteractions.com

Inquiries: Sales@finteractions.com