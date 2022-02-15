NFI announces new customer-focused features on 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deck buses introduced by Abellio London

LARBERT, Scotland, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF, TSX: NFI.DB) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, subsidiary Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) and BYD UK jointly announced today that their electric vehicle partnership has supplied 29 BYD ADL Enviro400EV to Abellio for use on Transport for London (“TfL”) route 63. The zero-emission double deck buses have innovative features, aimed at making them an even more attractive, green alternative to the car as London recovers from the pandemic.



The new buses on route 63 have a more open feel thanks to a skylight on the upper deck and handles on the backs of seats rather than vertical poles for an unobstructed view. With high back seats throughout, journeys will be more comfortable. USB chargers and mobile phone holders in the seats mean passengers can work or relax more easily, while also taking the time to watch the sights of London go by. A wood-effect floor adds to the cutting-edge design.

New covers for the priority seats, with a contrasting colour scheme, help differentiate them from other seats for passengers who are less able to stand. The vehicles also have a larger wheelchair and buggy area, improving accessibility and helping parents getting around town. CCTV cameras have also been upgraded to provide higher-definition footage, acting as a greater deterrent and making travel even more safe and secure.

New digital signage on board the buses shares a wider range of real-time information, including the time to the next stop, disruptions, space on the next bus and service updates for Tube and Overground services.

Thanks to ADL’s extensive experience in tailoring buses’ interiors to customer requirements, the manufacturer was well placed to adapt the interior of the BYD ADL Enviro400EV electric double deck buses. The buses were built at ADL’s factory in Scarborough, Yorkshire, supporting skilled green jobs and apprenticeships.

“We have made significant progress in developing zero-emission buses and with bus safety over the last few years, leading the way for the rest of the UK,” said Louise Cheeseman, TfL’s Director of Buses. “Ultimately, any evolution of the bus in the capital is focused on the customer. These brand-new buses on route 63 show our ambition to enhance the customer offer, bringing together for the first time a suite of new features that improve everything from comfort to journey speeds, and make buses the obvious choice over the car.

“As we recover from the pandemic, it’s vital that our bus network stays relevant and remains an appealing option. Continuing our dependency on cars, especially for journeys that could easily be made by bus, would be catastrophic for our health and the environment. An ongoing investment pipeline into the capital’s zero emission buses is not only essential to keep London moving in a sustainable way; it is crucial in supporting green jobs across the UK. With funding certainty, we can take our bus network from strength to strength and enable the rest of the UK to benefit from improved buses too.”

“Our investment in route 63 is part of our wider commitment to improve the travel experience for customers by introducing state of the art, best-in-class electric buses across London,” said Jon Eardley, Abellio London’s Managing Director. “At Abellio London, we believe that continued and sustained investment in the capital’s zero emission fleet is essential to attract more people to use public transport, which in turn promotes other modes of active travel. Encouraging more people to use the bus by improving the offer to our customers is a catalyst for the decarbonisation of the network and helping to deliver the Mayor’s zero-emission network and active travel targets.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches, and its vehicles have completed over 50 million EV service miles.

Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. NFI also operates the Vehicle Innovation Center (“VIC”), the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 5,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in nine countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI’s common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) under the symbol NFI and its convertible unsecured debentures trade on the TSX under the symbol NFI.DB. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.nfi.parts, www.alexander-dennis.com, www.arbocsv.com, and www.carfaircomposites.com.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

