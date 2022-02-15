Liz Fuchs Joins Organic Chicken Company Farmer Focus as Chief People Officer

HARRISONBURG, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Farmer Focus , the only 100% organic and Humane Certified® chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms, announces the appointment of Liz Fuchs as Chief People Officer (CPO). Fuchs’ experience of scaling people, processes and practices for rapidly expanding organizations will help Farmer Focus implement programs centered on developing talent, mentoring and ensuring the quality of life for employees. This addition to the Farmer Focus team will allow the company to continue its commitment to safety and worker welfare as it continues its industry leading growth. Fuchs is succeeding the retiring Vice President of Human Resources, Roy Norville, who led the company through its early growth stage and established a solid foundation.



“Liz joins Farmer Focus at a key time in our evolution and her experience and proven track record of leading companies through rapid growth will be invaluable to us,” said Erik Vaughan, Farmer Focus President and COO. “This is a vital role at our company that will help us continue to develop internal talent and build a best-in-class work culture.”

Fuchs’ previous leadership roles include Vice President of Human Resources for STR ; Global Head of HR for Association for Talent Development ( ATD ), the world’s largest association dedicated to those who develop talent in organizations; and progressive leadership roles with Lockheed Martin and MITRE. She is a founding member of C hief , the only private membership network focused on connecting and supporting women executive leaders.

“Farmer Focus’ emphasis on sustainability – for family farms, the environment, and food production – initially drew me to the organization,” said Fuchs. “I value Farmer Focus’ commitment to enhancing the lives of its employees and their families in tangible ways that are fulfilling, both professionally and personally.”

As CPO, Fuchs will work with Farmer Focus to attract and retain the talent needed for rapid expansion. The growth of the company depends on developing future leaders, which is where Fuchs’ appointment plays a key role. Unemployment rates in the Shenandoah Valley, where Farmer Focus is headquartered, are below national and state averages. Fuchs will ensure that the company’s increasing demand for supervisors and managers is fulfilled with a talented and capable workforce sourced by identifying and developing existing Farmer Focus talent.

Fuchs will be tasked with maintaining Farmer Focus’ impeccable safety record and commitment to a high quality of life for its workers and farmers. With more than 700 employees, Farmer Focus has achieved over 4.5 million man-hours without a lost workday injury and a total recordable incident rate of .90, well below the industry standard of 3.5. The company partners with over 70 family farmers, with over 100 farmers on the waiting list, to fulfill the growing consumer demand for its organic, humane and sustainably raised chicken.

This news is just the most recent indication of Farmer Focus' growth and success. Other noteworthy metrics include:

In 2021, the Farmer Focus farming family grew by 62%. The company currently partners with over 70 family farms, with over 100 more on the waiting list.

Farmer Focus is the #1 fastest growing natural or organic chicken brand in grocery stores over the 52-week period ending 12.26.21 as indicated by IRI data.

Farmer Focus is the #2 organic chicken brand in grocery stores over the latest 26-week period ending 12.26.21 as indicated by IRI Sales Data

ABOUT FARMER FOCUS

Founded by sixth-generation farmer Corwin Heatwole in 2014, Farmer Focus is the only 100% organic and Humane Certified® chicken company with a mission to promote and protect generational family farms. By shifting farm-level decision-making and chicken ownership back to farmers and empowering them to farm the way they know is best, Farmer Focus significantly improves the financial viability of the farm and farmer profit. Available in 2,500 stores throughout the East Coast and Midwest, including major retailers like Publix, Kroger, Harris Teeter and more, Farmer Focus is committed to consistently producing exceedingly delicious, 100% organic and humanely raised chicken that is better for people, the planet and animals.

