Kill Cliff Signs Three-Year Deal with Truist Park

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kill Cliff , the Clean Energy Drink Company, today announces it has signed a three-year deal to become the exclusive Energy Drink of the World Champion Atlanta Braves . Kill Cliff Ignite will be the only energy drink sold in bars, restaurants, and concessions throughout Truist Park. This lock on the ultra-competitive energy drink category will service nearly 2.5 million annual visitors to Truist Park .



“We are absolutely thrilled with the Braves partnership and the opportunity that it presents for Kill Cliff. Founded in 2011 by local entrepreneur Todd Ehrlich, our roots are here in Atlanta. I grew up here and have fond memories of watching games with my dad. This really is a dream come true for us personally and as a brand,” said Kill Cliff CEO John Timar. “I’d like to thank Josh Kirssin, National Sales Manager for Kill Cliff, for making this deal happen. Without him, we wouldn’t have this opportunity.”

John Brenkus, Kill Cliff CMO, said, “There are very few organizations in any sport with the national appeal of The Braves. This partnership provides us with a unique platform to build our brand in the region and further our mission supporting military veterans and their families, especially through the Navy SEAL Foundation. We are looking forward to activating with our retail and distributor partners across Braves Country.”

The groundbreaking deal with the Braves also includes perks like an in-ballpark promotion for every game called Kill Cliff: Ignite The Crowd, which will be played during key moments of the game, in addition to permanent signage throughout the stadium. Kill Cliff and the Atlanta Braves will also be collaborating on a co-branded Ignite beverage to launch in the coming months.

Jim Allen, Braves senior vice president of corporate and premium partnerships said, “We are proud to partner with Kill Cliff to provide our fans with the single best clean energy drink on the market while supporting a homegrown, trailblazing brand.”

Kill Cliff will be available throughout Truist Park starting on opening day, April 7, 2022. To learn more about Kill Cliff and their lineup of clean energy drinks, visit killcliff.com .

Founded by a Navy SEAL, Kill Cliff is the nation’s best tasting and fastest growing clean energy and CBD beverage brand. Recently recognized as one of the 40 fastest growing middle market companies in Georgia, Kill Cliff is uniquely bold in its approach to making every drinkhole happy. A champion for the peoples, Kill Cliff is crushing the souls of the toxic energy establishment by offering a better lifestyle choice delivered through a mouthwatering cornucopia of flavors. A mission driven company, Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice of active military and veterans through its partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation, recently exceeding $1m in charitable contributions. Go to killcliff.com , follow Kill Cliff on social media, and download Kill Cliff TV from the iOS or Android app stores for 100% more American winning! No Drinkhole will be left behind. Own it.

