Sectigo Announces Exclusive Cybersecurity Industry Event: ‘Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit 2022’

Roseland, NJ, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), today announced its first annual event. The Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit will take place April 5th to 7th virtually.

The Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit will bring together industry experts to discuss the latest trends in identity-first security and will tackle the real-world challenges faced by enterprises as they work to secure and manage human and machine digital identities, everywhere they are used. The three-day event will feature both live and on-demand sessions, and will cover a broad range of topics:

Today’s trends and the future of PKI, digital identity management, website security, and more.

Why digital trust is foundational to Zero Trust, document signing, passwordless, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), DevOps, and other emerging use cases.

The importance of interoperability and openness and how these concepts apply to digital identity management.

Best practices for discovering and automating CLM, regardless of the certificate origin.

Why passwordless authentication using digital certificates is an emerging use case and how it can make environments more secure.

Planning for the ‘quantum apocalypse’ and how to implement quantum-safe cryptography.

All that a private CA can do and how it is solving more use cases than most imagine.

New innovations Sectigo is bringing to market for CA agnostic CLM.

Within the first few days of registration, more than 200 IT and business leaders signed up for the event. Attendees will have access to best practices and connect with industry leaders to develop forward-thinking strategies to future-proof their business. Featured speakers include:

Erik Wahlstrom, Research Director, Identity and Access Management, Gartner

David Mahdi, Former Gartner analyst; Chief Strategy Officer/CISO Advisor, Sectigo

Dick Clarke, Founder and CEO, Good Harbor Security Risk Management

Bill Holtz, CEO, Sectigo

Jason Soroko, CTO of PKI, Sectigo

Tim Callan, Chief Compliance Officer, Sectigo

Lindsay Kent, SVP of Products, Sectigo

And more

The Sectigo Identity-First Security Summit will be an immersive virtual experience connecting a global audience without the need for travel. Attendees will be able to collaborate, network, ask questions, have one-on-ones with experts, see product demos, and more via the interactive event platform.

To learn more about the event and register for complimentary access visit https://sectigo.com/sectigo-summit.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions - trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

###