Worldwide Electric Insulator Industry to 2028 - Expansion of Railway Lines Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Insulator Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Shackle Insulator, Pin Insulator, Suspension Insulator, and Other Product Types), Material Type, Application, and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global electric insulator market is expected to grow from US$ 10,324.5 million in 2021 to US$ 15,309.3 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2028.



Electric insulators play a key role in ensuring safety and stability in power transmission and distribution applications by protecting various components such as transmission lines, steel towers, and substation equipment from unwanted flow of current. Electric insulators are widely used to provide mechanical support and electrical protection to various equipment and systems that are deployed in transmission & distribution centers and substations worldwide. The companies operating in this market are focusing on providing high quality electric insulators by using advanced technologies and superior materials to meet growing demands of end users. Pin insulator, suspension insulator, strain insulator, post insulator, and shackle insulator are some of the major types of electric insulators that are being used in transmission, distribution, substation, and railways applications globally.

These insulators are being used for low, medium and high voltage applications in utilities and industrial applications. The high level of industrial growth in developing regions, rising investments in power & transportation infrastructure by governments worldwide, and upgradation of old grid infrastructure in developed countries are some of the key factors that are driving the demand of various types of electric insulators worldwide.



The global electric insulator market is segmented on product type, material type, application, end user, and geographic regions. Based on product type, the electric insulator market is segmented into shackle insulator, pin insulator, suspension insulator, and others. The pin insulator segment held the largest market share in 2020. On the basis of material type, the market is segmented into ceramic, glass, and composite. The composite segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing material type during the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Transformer, busbar, cable, switchgear, and surge protection device among others are the key application areas of global electric insulator market. In 2020, transformer application held the largest market share followed by cables. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into utilities, industries, and others. The utilities segments are expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Geographically, the global electric insulator market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM. In 2020, the market was dominated by APAC region with more than ~34.5% revenue share, followed by North America and Europe.



The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human's movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has affected economies and countless industries in various countries. The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.

The worldwide lockdown to minimize the transmission of virus has significantly disrupted the supply chain activities along with production volume across several manufacturers especially the small & medium enterprise owners. The semiconductor industry took a significant hit as the demand for electric insulator components was lowered from industrial sector and other end users. The production of electric insulator was at halt during lockdowns. However, with the uplifting of lockdowns and vaccination processes in 2021, the manufacturing of insulator has started again. And also, the demand for electricity increases all across the globe due to re-opening of factories and offices. Thus, in 2021, there is an expectation of increase in the demand of electric insulator market.



The key companies operating in the electric insulator market include Hitachi ABB Power Grids Group; Aditya Birla Insulators; General Electric Company; Hubbell Incorporated; MacLean-Fogg Company; NGK Insulators, Ltd.; PFISTERER Holding AG; SEVES Group; Siemens AG; and TE Connectivity Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Electric Insulator Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Electric Insulator Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Demand for Electricity and Growing Investments in Transmission and Distribution Networks

5.1.2 Growing Industrialization in Developing Countries

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Fluctuation in Raw Material Prices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Expansion of Railway Lines

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Smart Grid Systems in Smart Cities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Electric Insulator Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Electric Insulator Market Global Overview

6.2 Electric Insulator Market - Global Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Electric Insulator Market Analysis - By Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Electric Insulator Market Breakdown, By Product Type, 2020 and 2028

7.3 Shackle Insulator

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Shackle Insulator: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

7.4 Pin Insulator

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Pin Insulator: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

7.5 Suspension Insulator

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Suspension Insulator: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

7.6 Other Product Types

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Other Product Types: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)



8. Electric Insulator Market Analysis - By Material Type

8.1 Overview

8.2 Electric Insulator Market Breakdown, By Material Type, 2020 and 2028

8.3 Ceramic

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Ceramic: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

8.4 Glass

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Glass: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

8.5 Composite

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Composite: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)



9. Electric Insulator Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Electric Insulator Market Breakdown, By Application, 2020 and 2028

9.3 Transformer

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Transformer: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

9.4 Busbar

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Busbar: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

9.5 Cable

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Cable: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

9.6 Switchgear

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Switchgear: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

9.7 Surge Protection Device

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Surge Protection Device: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

9.8 Other Applications

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Other Applications: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)



10. Electric Insulator Market Analysis- By End User

10.1 Overview

10.2 Electric Insulator Market Breakdown, By End User, 2020 and 2028

10.3 Utilities

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Utilities: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

10.4 Industries

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Industries: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)

10.5 Other End Users

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Other End Users: Electric Insulator Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ million)



11. Electric Insulator Market - Geographic Analysis



12. Electric Insulator Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 South America



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Initiative

13.3 Merger and Acquisition

13.4 New Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 Hitachi ABB Power Grids Group

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Aditya Birla Insulators

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 General Electric Company

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 Hubbell Incorporated

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 MacLean-Fogg Company

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 NGK Insulators, Ltd.

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 PFISTERER Holding AG

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 SEVES Group

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 Siemens AG

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gk2z2t

