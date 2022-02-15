Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms Market 2022 Growth USD 75180 million by 2028 | Industry Size, Share, Trends | Opportunities and Challenges | Research by Absolute Reports

Pune, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market research report gives insight of worldwide business analysis with top players operating in the industry and future competitive scenario. The Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms market report made by our experts is completely great research which includes growth of Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms, shares, revenue in past and future possibilities with consideration of challenges and opportunities. Also, report includes detailed segmentation based on product type, application, geographical regions, countries with possible development and risks in these areas.

Business intelligence (BI) platforms enable enterprises to build BI applications by providing capabilities in three categories: analysis, such as online analytical processing (OLAP); information delivery, such as reports and dashboards; and platform integration, such as BI metadata management and a development environment.

The global Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market size is projected to reach USD 75180 million by 2028, from USD 34900 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 11.4% during 2022-2028.

The topmost companies in the Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms market are commonly focused on innovative opportunities associated to the invention and supply of Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms. These strategies will let the key players to cover their business limits and increase their position in the market. The following are some of the key players in the market:

Key Players includes: -

Microsoft

Qlik

Tableau

SAS

Sisense

Domo

Looker

GoodData

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Market Segmentation: -

Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics Platforms report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

On-premise

Cloud

Segment by Application:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Government Organizations

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Some Points from TOC:

1 Report Business Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 BI and Analytics Platforms Breakdown Data by Type

5 BI and Analytics Platforms Breakdown Data by Application

6 North America Market Size, Share by Type, Application and Region

7 Europe Size, Share by Type, Application and Region

8 Asia-Pacific Size, Share by Type, Application and Region

9 Latin America Size, Share by Type, Application and Region

10 Middle East & Africa Size, Share by Type, Application and Region

11 Key Players Profiles

12 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

