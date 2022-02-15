IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of Stock2Me Podcast Featuring Return of FuelPositive Corp. CEO Ian Clifford

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Stock2Me Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Stock2Me Podcast features a fascinating array of companies and individuals, many of whom are actively revolutionizing age-old business practices within their respective markets. Stock2Me’s latest podcast features the return of Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), a growth stage company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications.

Throughout the interview, Clifford discussed FuelPositive’s rapid development throughout 2021 and early in 2022 as it works to change the landscape surrounding ammonia production, with a focus on sustainability.

“2021 was a kick-off year for us. It was incredible the amount of growth that we were able to attain during the year,” Clifford said. “If you go back to January 2021, we formally became FuelPositive. A couple of months later, we acquired our core technology, which of course is a modular and scalable green ammonia production technology. We’re now right in the process of initial commercialization of demonstration systems… Our focus is very much on looking at technologies that are ready to commercialize today. We’re building now as we speak upon our core technology with add-on and very accretive intellectual property that is improving dramatically upon our core systems.”

“The ‘cradle to cradle’ aspect of what we’re looking at is really kind of taking seriously a lifecycle assessment of what it is that we do,” he continued. “How do we create the most efficient and environmentally neutral or environmentally positive systems that we possibly can? That’s a real mission and attitude of the company as a whole… We are looking at scalable and modular systems for producing green ammonia which are dramatically different than the way that ammonia is produced today, which is in massive refineries around the world… with a huge carbon footprint. Our business model is really diametrically opposed to that old, historic, unsustainable way of producing ammonia.”

“From an investor’s perspective, it’s really important to know that we’re extremely well financed. We raised over $15 million throughout 2021… We’ve got a great financial foundation for what we’re doing today,” Clifford explained. “With any small company – any company that is pre-revenue – it’s so important to have the necessary dollars in the bank to execute on your business plan. That’s been a big focus for us through 2021 and going into 2022. We have everything in place now from a financial and capital basis to build our initial systems, to get them out into the field for demonstration purposes and to prove out everything we announced in our November press release and associated webinar, which I really suggest people take a look at.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Ian Clifford, CEO of FuelPositive Corp. (TSX.V: NHHH) (OTCQB: NHHHF), as they explore the viability of FuelPositive’s green ammonia systems, particularly for those in the agriculture industry looking to capitalize on the benefits of energy and fertilizer independence.

To hear the whole podcast and subscribe for future episodes, visit https://podcast.stock2me.com.

About FuelPositive Corp.

FuelPositive Corp. is a Canadian growth-stage technology company committed to providing commercially viable and sustainable “cradle to cradle” clean technology solutions, including green ammonia (NH3), for use across a broad spectrum of industries and applications. By focusing on technologies that are clean and economically advantageous/realizable, the company aims to change the course of climate change through practical solutions that can be implemented now. The company’s core technology, a modular and scalable green ammonia system, takes air, water and sustainable electricity and synthesizes it into a non-polluting chemical for multiple applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for internal combustion engines and a solution for grid storage. Green ammonia is being considered as a replacement for fossil fuels and as a key enabler of the hydrogen economy. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.FuelPositive.com

