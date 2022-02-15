Global $9.4 Bn X-ray Systems Markets to 2030

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "X-ray Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Modality (Radiography, Fluoroscopy, Mammography), by Technology (Digital Radiography, Computed Radiography), by Mobility, by End Use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global x-ray systems market size is expected to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and supportive investments by the government are driving the market. In addition, increase in the demand for early-stage diagnosis of chronic diseases and screening programs are expected to boost market growth.



Emerging innovations in the x-ray systems is expanding the market size, such as integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in medical imaging systems, robotic, and mobile x-ray systems have made the technology more accessible for use in limited-resource communities around the world.

For instance, in March 2021, Philips healthcare announced partnership with Lunit, a leading medical AI startup, with this collaboration Lunit's INSIGHT CXR chest detection suite will be incorporated into Philips diagnostic x-ray suite, to achieve better patient outcomes, improve the experience of patients and staff, and lower the cost of care.



The rising prevalence and awareness of chronic diseases like cancer, neurological conditions, orthopedics and cardiovascular diseases, which demands the adoption of x-ray systems for diagnosis are expected to expand the market during forecast period.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of Digital Radiography (DR) is expected to boost the market growth as DR systems produces, high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation.



The market's prominent competitors are taking different initiatives such as acquisition, funding, and product development in order to expand their product portfolio and enhance their manufacturing capacity.

For instance, in November 2020, GE healthcare announced the first AI algorithms set in a mobile x-ray device for automated measurements, case prioritization and quality control.



X-ray Systems Market Report Highlights

The radiography segment dominated the market and is further expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period, as it is the initial diagnostic imaging step recommended by doctors on their way to a definitive diagnosis

The digital radiography segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period, as it produces high contrast resolution images at a lower ionizing radiation

Based on mobility, the stationary segment held the largest revenue share in 2021

The mobile x-ray systems segment is expected to grow at a lucrative rate during the forecast period, owing to its portability, image quality, speed, and safety

The diagnostic imaging center segment is expected to grow at a fastest rate during the forecast period

North America dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased demand for better imaging devices

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Increasing trends of preventive healthcare and screening programs

Increasing number of government initiatives

Rapid Technological advancements

Market restraint analysis

Increasing use of refurbished products

High cost of digital x-ray systems

X-ray Systems Market Analysis Tools

Industry Analysis - Porter's

PESTEL Analysis

Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

Market Entry Strategies

Companies Mentioned

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers AG

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Carestream

Mindray Medical International Limited

Hologic, Inc.

New Medical Imaging

AGFA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2g77





