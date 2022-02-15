Global Mobile Medical Imaging Technology Innovations and Market Growth Opportunities Report 2021

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mobile Medical Imaging Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report has a global scope and covers innovations in mobile medical imaging systems, including mobile ultrasound scanners, CT scanners, X-ray scanners, and MRI scanners. It studies some of the path-breaking innovators in this space and the technology readiness levels.

The use of medical imaging techniques, including ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and X-ray scans, is a vital element of medical practice due to their ability to confirm the diagnosis of any condition in the patients.

However, traditional medical imaging platforms have to be fixed in a dedicated space in the medical facility, are expensive, and require considerable installation time. These limitations necessitate the development of novel mobile medical imaging systems that offer greater flexibility and cost-effective solutions for health professionals to perform diagnostic imaging in different clinical settings and provide greater convenience to patients.



The report investigated notable government and private funding activities and discussed mobile medical imaging systems' growth opportunities. We also highlight critical patents filed by technology developers in the last three years.



Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.2 The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth in the Mobile Medical Imaging Systems Industry

1.3 The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Mobile Medical Imaging Systems Industry

1.4 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine



2.0 Research Context

2.1 Research Scope: Questions the Research Will Answer

2.2 Research Methodology



3.0 Industry Overview

3.1 Limitations of Traditional Medical Imaging Systems

3.2 Benefits of Mobile Medical Imaging Systems

3.3 Impact of Drivers and Restraints

3.4 Growth Drivers

3.5 Growth Restraints

3.6 Technology Segmentation



4.0 Mobile Ultrasound Scanners

4.1 Mobile Ultrasound Scanners

4.2 Benefits of Mobile Ultrasound Scanners

4.3 Applications of Mobile Ultrasound Scanners



5.0 Mobile CT Scanners

5.1 Mobile CT Scanners

5.2 Benefits of Mobile CT Scanners

5.3 Applications of Mobile CT Scanners



6.0 Mobile X-ray Scanners

6.1 Mobile X-ray Scanners

6.2 Benefits of Mobile X-ray Scanners

6.3 Applications of Mobile X-ray Scanners



7.0 Mobile MRI Scanners

7.1 Mobile MRI Scanners

7.2 Benefits of Mobile MRI Scanners

7.3 Applications of Mobile MRI Scanners



8.0 Companies to Action

8.1 Mobile Ultrasound Scanners

8.1.1 EchoNous Inc., United States

8.1.2 Clarius Mobile Health Corp., United States

8.2 Mobile CT Scanners

8.2.1 Siemens Healthineers AG, Germany

8.2.2 NeuroLogica Corporation, United States

8.3 Mobile X-ray Scanners

8.3.1 Fujifilm Corporation, Japan

8.3.2 itie Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, India

8.4 Mobile MRI Scanners

8.4.1 Hyperfine Research Inc, Connecticut, United States

8.4.2 Voxelgrids Innovations Pvt Ltd, India



9.0 Assessment of Industry Trends

9.1 Analysis of the National Institutes of Health's (NIH) Funding for Mobile Medical Imaging Systems

9.2 Analysis of Government Agencies' Funding for Mobile Medical Imaging Systems

9.3 Funding Assessment for Mobile Medical Imaging Systems



10.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

10.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Use of Single-exposure Dual-energy-subtraction X-ray Technology

10.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Deployment of Photon-counting Computed Tomography (PCCT) Technology

10.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Focus on Use of Mobile Stroke Units



11.0 Patent Analysis

11.1 Growing Interest for Developing Mobile Medical Imaging Systems

11.2 Mobile Ultrasound Scanner Patents

11.3 Mobile CT Scanner Patents

11.4 Mobile X-ray Scanner Patents

11.5 Mobile MRI Scanner Patents



12.0 Key Contacts



13.0 Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

EchoNous Inc., United States

Clarius Mobile Health Corp., United States

Siemens Healthineers AG, Germany

NeuroLogica Corporation, United States

Fujifilm Corporation, Japan

itie Knowledge Solutions Pvt Ltd, India

Hyperfine Research Inc, Connecticut, United States

Voxelgrids Innovations Pvt Ltd, India

