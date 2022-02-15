Fogo de Chão Set to Open First New Jersey Restaurant in Paramus

PARAMUS, N.J., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally-renowned restaurant from Brazil that allows guests to make culinary discoveries at every turn, announced it will open its first New Jersey location in Paramus at the Westfield Garden State Plaza in 2022. The new restaurant will occupy two levels of the premier shopping destination in the former Bar Louie space at the mall entrance and will be completely reimagined with a modern and timeless design.



The Paramus location will feature an open-air churrasco bar in the heart of the dining room for guests to dine while gaucho chefs display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill different cuts of meat over an open flame. The new restaurant, designed in partnership with global architecture and design agency Harrison, will feature dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging, soaring wine cabinets and a mezzanine-level Next Level Lounge where guests will be able to linger amidst leather couches and settee seating while enjoying South American wines, craft cocktails and premium whiskey and bourbons. Expansive main and private dining areas with terracotta ceilings, dramatic pendant lighting fixtures and plaster murals are inspired by the craftsmanship prominent in Southern Brazilian culture.

“Our gaucho chefs curate unique experiences for our guests that bring them back time and time again and give them a chance to discover something new each time they dine,” said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. “We look forward to partnering with the Westfield Garden State Plaza and bringing our Southern Brazilian hospitality to New Jersey in 2022.”

Fogo provides culinary options suited for every daypart and occasion. Simply seasoned, fire-roasted meats are the core of the Full Churrasco dining experience where guests can discover a variety of flavors ranging from premium filet mignon and bone-in cowboy ribeye; decadent beef ribs and lamb chops; and house specialties Picanha (prime cut of the top sirloin) and Fraldinha (bottom sirloin with strong marbling for robust flavor). A range of menu selections and prices fit guests’ needs including Weekday Lunch starting at $15, an $8 Picanha burger at Bar Fogo, as well as a la carte Indulgent Cuts, like a 20 oz. Wagyu New York Strip carved tableside on a Himalayan salt block to balance the cut’s intense marbling and buttery texture. The new Paramus location will also continue to offer Fogo To-Go and catering options so guests can enjoy Fogo at any time, in any space.

Anchored by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and Macy’s, the Westfield Garden State Plaza features the Luxury Collection of Shops and premium fashion district alongside best brands in every retail category. Attracting approximately 20 million visitors each year, the property's more than 300 shops include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Tiffany & Co., Salvatore Ferragamo, Burberry, Versace, Tory Burch, BOSS, Sandro, Maje, Design Within Reach, Tesla, ZARA, NARS, Fabletics, Amazon Books and Apple, among others.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant that allows guests to discover what’s next at every turn. Founded in Southern Brazil in 1979, Fogo elevates the centuries-old cooking technique of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience of discovery. In addition to its Market Table and Feijoada Bar – which includes seasonal salads and soup, fresh vegetables, imported charcuterie and more – guests are served simply-seasoned meats that are butchered, fire-roasted and carved tableside by gaucho chefs. Guests can also indulge in dry-aged or premium Wagyu cuts, seafood a la carte, Bar Fogo Features including signature cocktails, and an award-winning South American wine list, as well as smaller, sharable plates in Bar Fogo. Fogo offers differentiated menus for all dayparts including lunch, dinner, weekend brunch and group dining, plus full-service catering and contactless takeout and delivery options. For locations and more information about Fogo de Chão, visit fogo.com.

Media Contact:

FogoPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1965384-f898-4953-b11c-6d298ba1d9ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c02a29c-224a-4064-8df8-e4176f193b61

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99ccc176-f3f3-4d5a-83be-7e7a0583732f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a81faea5-8de7-4fa7-939f-d423ee9b829e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abfa841d-261d-4fcf-a701-f9fa4d4b95df

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a315d6be-a9b5-4db6-8a45-031ab19428ce