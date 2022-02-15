GrowGeneration Selects Manhattan Active® Point of Sale to Grow Omnichannel Sales

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) today announced GrowGeneration, the nation’s largest chain of hydroponic and organic garden centers, has selected Manhattan Active® Point of Sale to support its future growth and deliver a customer-centric shopping experience.



GrowGeneration owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores across the U.S. as well as the growgeneration.com online superstore. In order to keep up with its thriving business, GrowGeneration required an omnichannel retail solution engineered with advanced adaptability and scalability.

Manhattan Active Point of Sale supports associates and customers online, in the contact center and in the store. Built entirely from microservices, Manhattan Active Point of Sale is the only solution that provides a single, intuitive experience for ringing up a sale, taking a return, looking up item availability at another store or picking and packing orders for shipment. And it is part of Manhattan Active® Omni, a solution that unifies order management, engagement, and store inventory and fulfillment to deliver personalized customer experiences.

“GrowGeneration is one of the largest hydroponics suppliers in the country and our business is growing at a rapid rate,” said Dennis Sheldon, chief supply chain & technology officer. “In selecting a point of sale system, it was critical we find an agile solution that could scale with our business while also providing excellent customer experience. Manhattan Active Point of Sale’s cloud infrastructure greatly improves scalability and gives our team a single tool for managing all customer interactions and needs across the customer buying journey.”

“Today’s stores are more than just a place to shop,” said Bob Howell, executive vice president, Americas at Manhattan Associates. “For retailers like GrowGeneration that are focused on a best in class customer experience, they require the next level of cloud based store solutions in order to sell, fulfill and engage their consumers anywhere. We’re proud that GrowGeneration has chosen Manhattan Active Point of Sale and look forward to helping this successful company take their business to the next level.”

ABOUT GROWGENERATION

GrowGeneration owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores. Currently, GrowGeneration has 62 stores, which include 23 locations in California, 8 locations in Colorado, 7 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 4 locations in Oregon, 3 locations in Washington, 2 locations in Nevada, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, 1 location in Massachusetts and 1 location in New Mexico.

GrowGeneration also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com and B2B e-commerce platform, agron.io. GrowGeneration carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.

