Sachem Capital Corp. to Present at the Aegis Capital Virtual Conference on February 25th

BRANFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH), today announced that Bill Haydon, Chief Investment Officer of Sachem Capital, will be presenting at the Aegis Capital Corp. Virtual Conference being held February 23rd through February 25th from 8:30 AM until 5:00 PM Eastern Time.



Presentation Details:

Date: Friday, February 25th

Time: 12:30 PM Eastern Time

Live Presentation: Aegis Capital Corp Live Stream - YouTube

Investors interested in watching the live presentation can also send a request to Michael Schiavello Jr, MSchiavellojr@aegiscap.com, and/or Robert Perlman, rperlman@aegiscap.com, at Aegis. After completion of the conference, a replay will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Sachem website under “News/Events” (ir.sachemcapitalcorp.com/news-events).

Interested parties can also access the full event by downloading and importing the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar.

About Sachem Capital Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term (i.e., three years or less) secured, non­banking loans (sometimes referred to as “hard money” loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The company does not lend to owner occupants. The company’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. The properties securing the company’s loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. Each loan is secured by a first mortgage lien on real estate. Each loan is also personally guaranteed by the principal(s) of the borrower, which guaranty may be collaterally secured by a pledge of the guarantor’s interest in the borrower. The company also makes opportunistic real estate purchases apart from its lending activities. The company believes that it qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes and has elected to be taxed as a REIT beginning with its 2017 tax year.

