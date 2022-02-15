Evoque, Telarus Partner to Deliver Advanced Cloud Services to Resellers

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoque®, a US-based provider of connectivity, cloud and data center services with global reach, announced a strategic partnership with Telarus, the largest privately-held technology solutions brokerage in the United States. Today’s announcement gives Telarus’ partners nationwide the ability to leverage Evoque’s complete portfolio of data center services, empowering forward-thinking IT executives to create and implement a Multi-Generational Infrastructure™ (MGI) strategy to future protect and optimize their workload deployments.



“Evoque is on a mission to enable companies to move to the next level through operational experience, smart interconnectivity, and constant innovation,” said Koby Phillips, Telarus’ VP of Cloud. “The Evoque team has priorities that clearly align with ours: a focus on people, performance, and persistence,” Phillips added.

The agreement between Evoque and Telarus is consistent with Evoque’s growing focus on cloud-based services, in addition to its traditional emphasis on data centers. A new report from 451 Research1 says, “We are entering an era when cloud will no longer be seen as a separate IT category. Quite simply, it is the IT. Already the case for hosted environments and now on-premises infrastructure, it's the consumption-based, service-driven retail model discipline that delivers the cloud experience, not the venue.”

“We are pleased to establish a new partnership with Telarus. Its status as a large technology distributor provides us access to its extensive network of sales partners throughout North America,” said Monica Walton, Evoque’s vice president, channel. “This enables us to bring Telarus into our new channel program and work alongside its agents to design and implement digital infrastructure solutions that meet its clients’ constantly evolving requirements.”

Telarus said Evoque’s focus on and expertise in cloud consulting and deployments, through last year’s purchase of Foghorn Consulting, was a key factor in its decision to partner with Evoque. The company said Evoque’s addition of cloud consulting and cloud engineering services delivers greater opportunities to Telarus’ channel partners, enabling them to round out their portfolios and deliver a fuller range of services to their clients.

About Evoque

Evoque™, based in Dallas, offers local and global businesses an unparalleled range of services and solutions across highly-connected markets. Evoque provides companies with a unified offering of colocation, connectivity, and cloud engineering. Evoque’s market-first Multi-Generational Infrastructure (MGI™) strategy enables its clients worldwide to develop and utilize both reliable colocation and hybrid cloud offerings for all businesses taking an application-first approach. Evoque delivers a combination of connectivity, security, and redundancy that leaders increasingly require in their digital transformation initiatives. The company supports a diversified base of mid- to large-size enterprise and hyperscale customers across multiple segments, helping them comply with regulations like HIPAA, NIST, ISO and more. Visit https://www.evoquedcs.com/ for more information.

Evoque is a portfolio company of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a leading global infrastructure asset manager that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

About Telarus

Telarus is the #1 Technology Solutions Brokerage in the United States, Canada, EMEA, Australia, and New Zealand. We have created the most efficient yet friendly community where our agent-partners source technology solutions through our robust portfolio of 290 leading service providers. To accelerate our agent-partner’s growth we have created industry-leading apps, tools, and experts that specialize in the development of technology solutions for Cloud, Cybersecurity, SD-WAN, ILEC, and UCXE. Coupled with our industry-recognized Sales Engineering team, Telarus also provides Account Management, Commissions, Marketing, and Specialty teams services. Our primary goal is unchanged since 2003, we accelerate our partner’s growth at scale in the most efficient manner possible. To learn more about Telarus and our award-winning services, please visit www.telarus.com, or follow us on LinkedIn.

1 “Flexible Infrastructure: Bringing On-Demand to Private Cloud,” William Fellows, Jean Atelsek, Melanie Posey, Owen Rogers, February 4, 2022



For more information:

Steve Friedberg

sfriedberg@evoquedcs.com

484.550.2900