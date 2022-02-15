MusclePharm Announces National Partnership with Alliance Sales & Marketing for Energy Drink Business

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MusclePharm Corporation (OTCMKTS: MSLP), a global provider of leading sports nutrition and lifestyle branded nutritional supplements, today announced a national partnership with Alliance Sales & Marketing (“Alliance”) to help accelerate the growth of the Company’s energy drink business. Alliance will leverage twenty years of industry knowledge and relationships to expand the MusclePharm and FitMiss line of energy drink products into grocery and convenience channels across the United States. Alliance is a leading nationwide food and beverage broker with a proven track record of success growing brands and increasing sales for some of the most well-known consumer packaged goods food and beverage companies.



Mr. Ryan Drexler, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of MusclePharm, stated, “We are excited to partner with an established company like Alliance to help our MP beverage team build out sales and distribution across the country of our energy drink lines, MP Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy. Alliance has a reputation as one of the best sales and marketing brokers in the business and will use their close, trusted relationships with both national and regional retailers to accelerate the growth and adoption of our brands. We believe our energy drink lines, now supported by an internal and external team of top industry veterans, has the potential to become a meaningful growth driver for our Company.”

Mr. Scott Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance, “Alliance is excited to work side by side with the talented team of professionals at MusclePharm and our opportunity to bring their amazing and proven products to families and households across the United States. MusclePharm products are developed by high performance athletes who use their products every day. They simply stand behind everything they do and align with Alliances approach of doing things the right way. This is truly innovation and a game changer for those who want to be at their very best. We look forward to making a difference in bringing these products to consumers so we can all be at our best.”

About MusclePharm, Inc.

MusclePharm® is an award-winning, worldwide leading sports nutrition and lifestyle company offering branded nutritional supplements. Its portfolio of recognized properties includes the MusclePharm® Sport Series, Essentials Series, and recently-launched Natural Series, as well as FitMiss™–a product line designed specifically for female athletes. MusclePharm® products are available in more than 100 countries globally, with its Combat Protein product lineup being the company’s most popular.

About Alliance Sales & Marketing

Alliance Sales and Marketing is a full-service, national food broker that represents emerging and established food and beverage brands in conventional, natural and specialty, and small format stores. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Alliance grows grocery brands coast to coast through collaborative relationships, proprietary data analytics, and extensive industry experience. With a team of experts strategically located across the country, Alliance delivers future-forward solutions and award-winning service. To learn more about Alliance Sales and Marketing, visit alliancesalesinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, relating to our business and financial outlook, which are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release. Statements made in this press release that are forward-looking in nature may involve risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, readers are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including, without limitation, risks relating to consumer spending may decline or that U.S. and global macroeconomic conditions may worsen resulting in reduced demand for the Company’s products, risks relating to changes in consumer preferences away from the Company’s offerings, risks relating to the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising campaigns and marketing expenditures, including existing brands and the launch of new brands, which may not result in increased revenue or generate sufficient levels of brand name and program awareness, risks if the Company becomes subject to health or advertising related claims from its customers, competitors or governmental and regulatory bodies, and risks relating to increased competition from other nutrition providers. As a result of these various risks, our actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements.

This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not complete. We discuss some of these matters more fully, as well as certain risk factors that could affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects, in reports we file from time-to-time with the SEC, which are available to read at www.sec.gov. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Unless otherwise required by law, the Company also disclaims any obligation to update its view of any such risks or uncertainties or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to the forward-looking statements made in this press release.

