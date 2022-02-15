Abercrombie & Fitch Launches Associate-Designed “For Justice” Collection to Amplify Black Voices

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch, a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is proud to announce the third installment of its “For Justice” collection. A gender-inclusive, purpose-led product capsule called “For Justice, For Growth,” the collection was designed by members of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s BIPOC Associate Resource Group (ARG) with the intention of amplifying Black voices throughout Black History Month and beyond. The collection is now available in stores and online at www.abercrombie.com for adults and www.abercrombiekids.com for kids.



“Designing a collection with my coworkers that sparks cultural conversation and celebrates growth and transformation is a top-tier feeling,” said designer Lavelle Stillwel. Dara Oshunniyi, an assistant designer, expanded on the collaboration by adding, “Much like Blackness, although there are different shades and personalities, there’s something magical about everyone being united through shared experiences.”

With pieces across the Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, the collection’s designs feature Abercrombie associates’ own words, calling for unity, equity, the need to elevate Black voices, and respect both Black history and Black futures. Abercrombie will be donating $250,000 in anticipated proceeds from the collection’s sales to The Steve Fund, the nation’s premier organization dedicated to supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. Abercrombie has partnered with The Steve Fund since 2020 as part of The Abercrombie Equity Project, the brand’s initiative dedicated to social and racial justice.

"We are honored to be part of the Abercrombie & Fitch For Justice, For Growth collection," said Evan Rose, co-founder and President of the Board of The Steve Fund. "Because of the commitment of companies like Abercrombie & Fitch to improving their communities, and especially communities of color, we are able to amplify the difference all of us can make promoting the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. We are stronger when we work together, and very grateful.”

Abercrombie’s first For Justice Collection, “For Justice, For Peace,” was introduced in February 2021 to recognize the ongoing cultural movement and need for racial equity, and the second capsule “For Justice, For Joy” launched July 2021, featuring Columbus, Ohio artist Francesca Miller’s artwork emblazoned across a series of tees to celebrate another reflection of Black experiences: Black joy.

“The For Justice, For Growth collection truly emulates the passion of our associates, who are not only the heart of our company, but also serve as proponents for change throughout our communities,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We are thrilled to bring the vision and passion of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. associates to life and to do so benefitting our partners at The Steve Fund and the vital work they do for young people of color.”

To learn more about Abercrombie & Fitch’s For Justice collection, The Abercrombie Equity Project, and Abercrombie’s brand purpose, visit www.abercrombie.com. And to learn more about Abercrombie’s partner, The Steve Fund, and the important work they do to support the mental health of young people of color, please visit www.stevefund.org.

ABOUT ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Abercrombie & Fitch believes every day should feel as exceptional as the start of the long weekend. Since 1892, the brand has been a specialty retailer of quality apparel, accessories and fragrance – designed to inspire our global customers to feel confident, be comfortable and face their Fierce.

Abercrombie & Fitch is the namesake brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), and is sold through more than 230 stores (includes abercrombie kids) worldwide and www.abercrombie.com globally.

ABOUT THE STEVE FUND

The Steve Fund is the nation’s leading organization focused on supporting the mental health and emotional well-being of young people of color. Working with colleges and universities, nonprofits, researchers, mental health experts, families, and young people, the Steve Fund promotes programs and strategies that build understanding and provide direct assistance to young people of color. The Steve Fund is proud to partner with Abercrombie & Fitch to advance our shared commitment to advancing this work. Learn more at stevefund.org/abercrombie/

