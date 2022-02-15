Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Present at Aegis Virtual Conference

WIXOM, Mich., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rockwell Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMTI) (“Rockwell Medical” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of iron deficiency and anemia management and improving outcomes for patients around the world, today announced that the company is scheduled to present at Aegis Virtual Conference, on Wednesday, February 23rd at 1:30 - 2:00 PM ET.



A recording of the presentation will be posted to the Rockwell Medical website after the conference. The presentation will also be available by request to Aegis from February 23rd to 25th, 2022. To access the event, please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system: Aegis Virtual Conference Calendar.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing its next-generation parenteral iron technology platform, Ferric Pyrophosphate Citrate (FPC), which has the potential to lead transformative treatments for iron deficiency in multiple disease states, reduce healthcare costs and improve patients’ lives. The Company has two FDA-approved therapies indicated for patients undergoing hemodialysis, which are the first two products developed from the FPC platform. Rockwell Medical is also advancing its FPC platform by developing FPC for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients outside of dialysis, who are receiving intravenous medications in the home infusion setting. In addition, Rockwell Medical is one of two major suppliers of life-saving hemodialysis concentrate products to kidney dialysis clinics in the United States. For more information, visit www.RockwellMed.com

