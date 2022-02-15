Alto Ingredients, Inc. Appoints New General Counsel

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, added Auste M. Graham to the senior management team as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary effective February 1, 2022. Graham reports directly to CEO Mike Kandris and succeeds Christopher Wright, who will remain with the company as Senior Vice President pending his retirement later this year.



Kandris said, “Auste has served in legal leadership positions in global manufacturing enterprises in several industries, including specialty chemicals, components and industrial coatings. Her deep experience in commercial affairs and her expertise in corporate securities, M&A and finance transactions made her an ideal candidate to join our company at this time.”

Graham said, “I am delighted to be joining Alto at this time of extraordinary development for the company. Mike and his leadership team have accomplished great things, and I look forward to bringing my experience to bear as we continue to invest in our facilities and expand our specialty alcohol and ingredients businesses.”

About Auste M. Graham

Graham joins Alto from Essentra plc, a global manufacturer and supplier of components, packaging, and filters headquartered in the U.K., where she served as Vice President responsible for all legal affairs in the Americas for over four years. Prior, Graham was Senior Legal Counsel in the U.S. for AkzoNobel, a global paints, coatings, and specialty chemicals company headquartered in the Netherlands. Graham began her career at Schiff Hardin where she provided general corporate representation to public and private companies, managing mergers and acquisitions, governance and compliance matters, and corporate and securities transactions, including corporate debt and equity offerings and private equity investments.

Graham earned her J.D from Vanderbilt University Law School and a B.A. from Vassar College.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) is a leading producer and distributor of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information, please visit www.altoingredients.com.

Media Contact:

Bryon McGregor, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2768, mediarelations@altoingredients.com

Company IR Contact:

Michael Kramer, Alto Ingredients, Inc., 916-403-2755, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

IR Agency Contact:

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, Investorrelations@altoingredients.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f502024a-bcbe-492f-81c8-e324e817010b