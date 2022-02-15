Phunware to Attend the HIMMS Global Health Conference & Exhibition from March 14-18, 2022

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or “the Company”) a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, will attend the HIMMS Global Health Conference & Exhibition (“HIMMS”), which is being held virtually and in-person at Orlando, Florida from March 14-18, 2022.



The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition is where professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connect for the education, innovation and collaboration they need to reimagine health and wellness for everyone, everywhere. HIMSS members and healthcare professionals—from CIOs and senior executives to providers and payers to IT consultants and entrepreneurs—attend this influential conference and trade show year after year to get the information and solutions they need to reimagine health and wellness for everyone, everywhere.

Phunware’s sales team will be attending and demonstrating its technology to prospective customers and partners. The Company will be showcasing its Digital Front Door Solution at Kontak.io and COX’s booths. To learn more about participation opportunities and sales demos, please contact Phunware’s sales team.

About HIMSS Global Health Conference 2022

The HIMSS Global Health Conference draws a huge variety of attendees across the global health ecosystem—including CIOs and senior executives, providers, IT professionals, government officials, innovators, consultants, market suppliers and more. Additionally, HIMSS22 Digital is a unique extension of HIMSS22 in Orlando—not a duplication or livestream of on-site activities. The digital program features four days of exclusive live content, with a library of on-demand, CE-eligible sessions. It includes highlights, top-rated education sessions, and keynotes from the on-site event, along with facilitated and unstructured networking opportunities. The on-site event attracts hundreds of diverse exhibitors, creating an impressive, expansive show floor. Discover thousands of products and services, startups, education sessions and hot-topic specialty pavilions at the HIMSS22 live exhibition.

About Phunware, Inc.

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, loyalty (PhunCoin & PhunToken) and analytics, as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with approximately one billion active devices touching its platform each month when operating at scale. For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://phunware.com, https://phunwallet.com, https://phuncoin.com, https://phuntoken.com, and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

