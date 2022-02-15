Spooz, Inc. (SPZI) Announces its Unique and Diverse Plan to Generate Revenue from Global Forest Acquisitions

Clearwater, FL., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spooz, Inc. (OTC: SPZI) (“SPZI” or the “Company”), an innovative hedging and trading company focused on developing technologies to enhance the acquisition of significant commodity assets, entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers, announces its unique and diverse plan to generate revenue. The Company’ plans to generate revenue from its global forest acquisitions utilizing its three divisions; Spooz Technologies LLC, Spooz Asset Management LLC, and Spooz Forestry Services LLC.



Spooz Technology LLC.

The Company’s proprietary speculative trading.

Hedging and speculative trading for the Spooz Commodity Assets Pool, LLC. (the “Pool”).

Spooz Asset Management LLC (“SAM”)

As a registered Commodity Pool Operator with the National Futures Association and the Pool’s manager, SAM will be participating in the Carbon Sequestration industry which is classified as “green” energy and will enable the Company to produce and sell carbon offset credits. Revenues from these sales will be derived from three primary sources; Pool, large individual forest owners and cooperatives that Spooz will organize and manage.

Producing and selling carbon offset credits entitles the producer to a tax credit that is freely transferable, the tax credit can be larger than the revenue generated from the sale of carbon credits rendering those revenues tax free

Spooz Forestry Management, LLC

A forestry asset holder division selling carbon offset credits utilizing carbon income contracts shared with forest owners.

Contracts to perform forestry management services include: Maintain or increase extent of forest ecosystem. Sustain fundamental ecological functions Reduce competition for moisture, nutrients, and light. Enhance forest recovery following disturbance. Prioritize management of locations that provide high value across the landscape. Maintain or enhance existing carbon stocks while retaining forest character. Enhance or maintain sequestration capacity through significant forest alterations.





Paul Strickland, the Spooz CEO stated, “as the Company continues to progress by achieving its first quarter goals it is negotiating the acquisition of certain forest assets and will continue to seek and evaluate certain target properties that satisfy the financial criteria established in favor of carbon sequestration and corporate profitability.”

About Spooz, Inc. (SPZI)

Spooz, Inc. (the “Company”) is an innovative hedging and trading company focused on developing technologies to facilitate the acquisition and value maximization from significant commodity assets, including entities that produce commodities, and vertical service providers that support producers. The Company’s technologies manage access to electronically, exchange traded assets that can be combined with the cash commodity business to algorithmically streamline and hedge diverse sources of revenue.

