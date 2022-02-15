Consolidated Water to Present at the Gabelli Funds 32nd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium on February 24, 2022

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, will participate in Gabelli Funds 32nd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Systems Symposium to be held in-person and virtually on Thursday, February 24th.



The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, and one-on-one meetings with senior management of leading industrial companies, with a focus on opportunities in infrastructure spending, energy transition, and M&A.

Consolidated Water CFO, David Sasnett, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 24 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the Investors section of the company’s website at www.cwco.com.

Management will provide a company overview and discuss its results for the first nine months of 2021. They will also discuss their expectations for 2022, including new business opportunities.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Consolidated Water, please contact your Gabelli Funds representative. For any questions about the company, contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Gabelli Funds

Gabelli Funds is a subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. GAMCO Investors is a diversified asset manager and financial services company. The company's investment services are primarily offered through its subsidiary GAMCO Asset Management, Inc., which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the Company's role as advisor to a family of Mutual Funds.

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (v) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company’s business; and (vi) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of the company’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company’s Secretary at the company’s executive offices or at the “Investors – SEC Filings” page of the company’s website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Company Contact:

David W. Sasnett

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel (954) 509-8200

dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ron Both or Justin Lumley

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email Contact