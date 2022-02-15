QCI to Present QUBT U for Quantum Computing at Quantum Programming Workshop for Purdue Women Engineers & Scientists

LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT), a leader in unleashing the power of quantum computing for non-quantum experts, today announced it will participate in the Quantum Programming Workshop for Purdue Women Engineers & Scientists , taking place virtually and in-person at Purdue University on Friday, February 25th. Presented by the Center for Innovation in Quantum Pedagogy, Application and its Relation to Culture ( IQPARC ) and Purdue University, the event will feature sessions by Microsoft, IonQ, and QCI, as well as Purdue professors and students.



QCI Quantum Research and Application Scientist ​​Elif Tokar Erdemir will present the session, “Solving Optimization Problems with Quantum Computers,” which will use coursework from the company’s QUBT U program to enable attendees to solve four quantum optimization problems in real-time with no quantum expertise required. Attendees will simply log in to QCI’s flagship product Qatalyst™ and submit their quantum optimization problem to CPUs and QPUs.

“We believe that quantum computing will play a crucial business role in the near future, and are dedicated to preparing our students to lead the charge,” said Mahdi Hosseini, Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Purdue University. “With its Qatalyst software and QUBT U program, QCI shares Purdue’s commitment to democratizing technology for the next generation.”

QCI launched QUBT U in August 2021 to empower students to get hands-on experience with quantum computing and quantum-ready algorithms. Today’s announcement builds upon QCI’s relationship with Purdue, established in Q4 2021, when more than 50 members of the university’s Quantum Game Club participated in QUBT U. Armed only with QCI’s Qatalyst software and a coursebook explaining the concepts, the students solved quantum optimization problems on both quantum-ready classical and quantum processors.

“This is a rare opportunity for a new generation of female engineers and scientists to get hands-on experience with quantum computing without having to spend months or years gaining expertise, writing complex programs, or doing low-level coding for a specific QPU,” said Rebel Brown, VP of Strategy for QCI. “We are honored to offer innovative young women the opportunity to solve complex computations as they experience the power of quantum computing, today.”

The mission of Purdue’s Quantum Game Club is to create and foster a diverse community of intellectual engineers and scientists by sharing knowledge and excitement while interacting with quantum machines and concepts. By working with leaders in quantum space, like QCI, they aim to contribute to the advancement and crucially shape the culture around quantum technologies, including quantum computing.

For more information about the Quantum Programming Workshop for Purdue Women Engineers & Scientists, click here . For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

About Quantum Computing Inc.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCI) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is focused on accelerating the value of quantum computing for real-world business solutions. The company’s flagship product, Qatalyst, is the first software to bridge the power of classical and quantum computing, hiding complexity and empowering SMEs to solve complex computational problems today. QCI’s expert team in finance, computing, security, mathematics and physics has over a century of experience with complex technologies; from leading edge supercomputing innovations, to massively parallel programming, to the security that protects nations. Connect with QCI on LinkedIn and @QciQuantum on Twitter. For more information about QCI, visit www.quantumcomputinginc.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Quantum Computing (“Company”), and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions. Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements relating to future events, and as such all forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements may contain certain forward-looking statements pertaining to future anticipated or projected plans, performance and developments, as well as other statements relating to future operations and results. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intends,” “goal,” “objective,” “seek,” “attempt,” “aim to,” or variations of these or similar words, identify forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Qatalyst™ is the trademark of Quantum Computing Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Company Contact:

Robert Liscouski, CEO

Quantum Computing Inc.

+1 (703) 436-2161

Email Contact

Investor Relations Contact:

Ron Both or Grant Stude

CMA Investor Relations

+1 (949) 432-7566

Email Contact

Media Relations Contact:

Seth Menacker

Fusion Public Relations

+1 (201) 638-7561

qci@fusionpr.com



