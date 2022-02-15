Kenya Banking Industry Report 2021: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Outlook, Industry Associations, Company Profiles

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Banking Industry in Kenya 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Banking Industry in Kenya
This report covers the Kenyan banking industry, focusing on commercial banks and also including the central bank, microfinance and mutual funds such as local credit and savings unions and community-based financial services associations.
It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, the performance and developments of major industry players, corporate actions and industry developments.
There are profiles of 56 companies including notable commercial banks such as Standard Chartered, Stanbic, Equity Bank and KCB Group, smaller banks including Paramount and Middle East Bank and microfinance banks such as Faulu and Muungano.
Most assets in Kenya's banking industry are held by commercial banks, and among these, most are held by the country's 10 listed companies, half of which are foreign-owned. The Kenyan banking industry is widely held to be overbanked, and large banks are being driven by intensely competitive and low-margin conditions to consolidate through mergers and acquisitions and to become fully regionalised.
Digital Disruption
The traditional branch, ATM and agent network model is being disrupted by digital banking services that are changing how commercial banks reach their customers.
The majority of banking transactions in Kenya take place outside branches, and digital and mobile banking can be rolled out at a fraction of the cost of branches, ATMs and even agents, enabling commercial banks to expand to previously unreached consumers while reducing costs and improving income through digitisation and mobile banking investments.
Consolidation
The Kenyan banking industry has been consolidating over the past few years. After a loan restructuring period and the subsequent restoration of net interest revenue and profitability, well-capitalised large commercial banks are expected to continue to consolidate locally and acquire small banks on low valuations, expand into the region and pursue digital banking to lower costs and win back small business and household customers lost to non-bank competitors in recent years.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. COUNTRY PROFILE
2.1. Geographic Position
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Size of the Industry
3.3. Key Success Factors and Pain Points
4. LOCAL
4.1. Key Trends
4.2. Notable Players
4.3. Corporate Actions
4.4. Regulations
4.5. Enterprise Development and Social Development
5. AFRICA
6. INTERNATIONAL
7. INFLUENCING FACTORS
7.1. COVID-19
7.2. Economic Environment
7.3. Labour
7.4. Technology, R&D and Innovation
7.5. Input Costs
7.6. Kenya's Credit Rating
8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
8.1. Competition
8.2. Barriers to Entry
9. SWOT ANALYSIS
10. OUTLOOK
11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
COMPANY PROFILES
- Absa Bank Kenya PLC
- Access Bank (Kenya) PLC
- African Banking Corporation Ltd
- Bank of Africa Kenya Ltd
- Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Ltd
- Bank of India Kenya (Kenya branch of Bank of India)
- Caritas Microfinance Bank Ltd
- Central Bank of Kenya
- Century Microfinance Bank Ltd
- Choice Microfinance Bank Ltd
- Citibank Kenya (Kenya branch of Citibank N.A.)
- Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd (The)
- Consolidated Bank of Kenya Ltd
- Credit Bank PLC
- Daraja Microfinance Bank Ltd
- Development Bank of Kenya Ltd
- Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd
- DIB Bank Kenya Ltd
- Ecobank Kenya Ltd
- Equity Bank (Kenya) Ltd
- Family Bank Ltd
- Faulu Microfinance Bank Ltd
- First Community Bank Ltd
- Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Ltd
- Guardian Bank Ltd
- Gulf African Bank Ltd
- Habib Bank Kenya (Kenya branch of Habib Bank AG Zurich)
- HFC Ltd
- I&M Bank Ltd
- KCB Group PLC
- Kenya Women Microfinance Bank PLC
- KEY Microfinance Bank PLC
- Kingdom Bank Ltd
- M Oriental Bank Ltd
- Maisha Microfinance Bank Ltd
- Mayfair CIB Bank Ltd
- Middle East Bank Kenya Ltd
- Muungano Microfinance Bank PLC
- NCBA Group PLC
- Paramount Bank Ltd
- Prime Bank Ltd
- Rafiki Microfinance Bank Ltd
- RentWorks East Africa Ltd
- SBM Bank (Kenya) Ltd
- Sidian Bank Ltd
- Simba Corporation Ltd
- SMEP Microfinance Bank Ltd
- Spire Bank Ltd
- Stanbic Bank Kenya Ltd
- Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd
- Sumac Microfinance Bank Ltd
- U & I Microfinance Bank Ltd
- UBA Kenya Bank Ltd
- Uwezo Microfinance Bank Ltd
- Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Ltd
- Victoria Commercial Bank Ltd
