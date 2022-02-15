Kenya Banking Industry Report 2021: Influencing Factors, Competitive Environment, Outlook, Industry Associations, Company Profiles

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Banking Industry in Kenya 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Banking Industry in Kenya

This report covers the Kenyan banking industry, focusing on commercial banks and also including the central bank, microfinance and mutual funds such as local credit and savings unions and community-based financial services associations.

It includes comprehensive information on the size and state of the industry, the performance and developments of major industry players, corporate actions and industry developments.

There are profiles of 56 companies including notable commercial banks such as Standard Chartered, Stanbic, Equity Bank and KCB Group, smaller banks including Paramount and Middle East Bank and microfinance banks such as Faulu and Muungano.

Most assets in Kenya's banking industry are held by commercial banks, and among these, most are held by the country's 10 listed companies, half of which are foreign-owned. The Kenyan banking industry is widely held to be overbanked, and large banks are being driven by intensely competitive and low-margin conditions to consolidate through mergers and acquisitions and to become fully regionalised.

Digital Disruption

The traditional branch, ATM and agent network model is being disrupted by digital banking services that are changing how commercial banks reach their customers.

The majority of banking transactions in Kenya take place outside branches, and digital and mobile banking can be rolled out at a fraction of the cost of branches, ATMs and even agents, enabling commercial banks to expand to previously unreached consumers while reducing costs and improving income through digitisation and mobile banking investments.

Consolidation

The Kenyan banking industry has been consolidating over the past few years. After a loan restructuring period and the subsequent restoration of net interest revenue and profitability, well-capitalised large commercial banks are expected to continue to consolidate locally and acquire small banks on low valuations, expand into the region and pursue digital banking to lower costs and win back small business and household customers lost to non-bank competitors in recent years.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY PROFILE

2.1. Geographic Position



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Size of the Industry

3.3. Key Success Factors and Pain Points



4. LOCAL

4.1. Key Trends

4.2. Notable Players

4.3. Corporate Actions

4.4. Regulations

4.5. Enterprise Development and Social Development



5. AFRICA



6. INTERNATIONAL



7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. COVID-19

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Technology, R&D and Innovation

7.5. Input Costs

7.6. Kenya's Credit Rating



8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Barriers to Entry



9. SWOT ANALYSIS



10. OUTLOOK



11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites



COMPANY PROFILES

Absa Bank Kenya PLC

Access Bank (Kenya) PLC

African Banking Corporation Ltd

Bank of Africa Kenya Ltd

Bank of Baroda (Kenya) Ltd

Bank of India Kenya (Kenya branch of Bank of India)

Caritas Microfinance Bank Ltd

Central Bank of Kenya

Century Microfinance Bank Ltd

Choice Microfinance Bank Ltd

Citibank Kenya (Kenya branch of Citibank N.A.)

Co-operative Bank of Kenya Ltd (The)

Consolidated Bank of Kenya Ltd

Credit Bank PLC

Daraja Microfinance Bank Ltd

Development Bank of Kenya Ltd

Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd

DIB Bank Kenya Ltd

Ecobank Kenya Ltd

Equity Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Family Bank Ltd

Faulu Microfinance Bank Ltd

First Community Bank Ltd

Guaranty Trust Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Guardian Bank Ltd

Gulf African Bank Ltd

Habib Bank Kenya (Kenya branch of Habib Bank AG Zurich)

HFC Ltd

I&M Bank Ltd

KCB Group PLC

Kenya Women Microfinance Bank PLC

KEY Microfinance Bank PLC

Kingdom Bank Ltd

M Oriental Bank Ltd

Maisha Microfinance Bank Ltd

Mayfair CIB Bank Ltd

Middle East Bank Kenya Ltd

Muungano Microfinance Bank PLC

NCBA Group PLC

Paramount Bank Ltd

Prime Bank Ltd

Rafiki Microfinance Bank Ltd

RentWorks East Africa Ltd

SBM Bank (Kenya) Ltd

Sidian Bank Ltd

Simba Corporation Ltd

SMEP Microfinance Bank Ltd

Spire Bank Ltd

Stanbic Bank Kenya Ltd

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd

Sumac Microfinance Bank Ltd

U & I Microfinance Bank Ltd

UBA Kenya Bank Ltd

Uwezo Microfinance Bank Ltd

Vehicle and Equipment Leasing Ltd

Victoria Commercial Bank Ltd

