Analysis of India's Online Grocery Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring Flipkart, BigBasket, Grofers and Spencer's Among Others

The Indian Online Grocery Market stood at USD3.95 billion in FY2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 33.00% in the forecast period, to reach USD26.63 billion by FY2027. Changing consumer preferences, growing disposable income, new market entrants, and increased focus on expanding e-commerce business and adoption of attractive marketing strategies are the primary driving factors influencing the growth of the Indian Online Grocery Market during the forecast period.



Rapid urbanization, increasing working population, and growing passive lifestyle adoption leaves less time for household chores. Consumers are actively adopting services and products that can add to comfort and convenience and improve living standards. The adoption of an online grocery system by consumers is expected to grow at a rapid rate as the market players provide all the necessary household items in a few hours at discounted rates. The market players are making high-end investments to upgrade their systems and develop an efficient supply chain, transportation system, and inventory to meet customer requirements. The proliferation of smart devices and the availability of affordable internet facilities make online platforms easier and more convenient for consumers. However, the possibility of fraudulent online activities and delayed customer support may hinder the growth of the Indian Online Grocery Market in the forecast period.



The Indian Online Grocery Market is segmented based on product category, platform, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on the platform, the market is bifurcated into mobile applications and desktop websites. The mobile application segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period. Ease of using mobile applications, availability of user-friendly interface, and online payment gateways are driving the demand for mobile applications among consumers.

Grofers India Private Limited, Innovative Retail Concepts Private Limited (BigBasket), Amazon Retail India Private Limited, Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Paytm E-commerce Private Limited, Nature’s Basket Limited, Omnipresent Retail India Private Limited (Spencer's), Future Retail Limited, Reliance Retail Limited, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (24SEVEN), Bundl Technologies Private Limited, etc. are among the major market players in the India platform that lead the market growth of the Indian Online Grocery Market.



