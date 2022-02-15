AITX Launches Campaign for the Public to Submit RAD Security Robot Sightings

Detroit, Michigan, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that it has created a portal for the public to post and share their images of devices manufactured by Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) one of the Company’s wholly owned subsidiaries.



“AITX investors love spotting and sharing images of deployed devices and this portal creates a central repository of these images. The nature of our industry is quite conservative, and it has to be – it’s an important component of security,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “As such we are generally restricted from disclosing our clients and the deployed device’s location. However, when these RAD solutions are discovered in public view it’s something that our entire community wants to see. We invite the AITX community to post and share pictures that they’re taken of RAD devices they’ve discovered in the field.”

The Company has created an online portal for ‘RAD Sightings’ at aitx.ai/submit-your-rad-sightings. The public is welcome to submit images they have taken of RAD devices in public view along with a brief description of where the photo was taken. Images will be verified and prepared for anonymous public posting on the AITX website aitx.ai.

“We are nearing 250 devices deployed in the US, Canada and Europe. Nearly half of these are in public view, whether at transit stations, airports, theme parks, shopping centers, or office buildings. Over time I expect the repository will have thousands of deployed device images,” Reinharz concluded.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, or ROAMEO™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

