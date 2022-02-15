Slumberkins Launches the Curriculum Hub, a Complete Social-Emotional Learning Solution for Educators

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slumberkins , a leading children’s brand on a mission to promote early emotional learning, today announces the launch of the Curriculum Hub , a robust collection of trauma-informed curriculum, resources, and content for educators to easily bring social-emotional learning (SEL) and wellness into their classrooms. Designed for early education, the Curriculum Hub is ideal for preschool, homeschool and elementary educators focused on Pre-K through primary grades.



A one-year subscription to the Slumberkins Curriculum Hub provides educators with unlimited access to standards-aligned unit plans, classroom visuals, engaging activities, dynamic video content, plus digital and printable resources to share with caregivers to support continued learning at home.

Slumberkins is dedicated to bringing social-emotional learning and wellness into as many homes and schools as possible, and has committed to making the new Curriculum Hub affordable for all educators. A year of access to the Hub is just $158 and provides everything educators need to implement SEL curriculum, including:

17 Easy-to-prepare unit plans with 68 total lessons

Teacher-scripted lessons

Unit plans built for large group, small group or individual instruction

Adaptable activities and lessons to meet each student where they are

Brain breaks and engaging video content to recenter and refocus students throughout the day

Classroom visuals, resources and activities to support and build emotional regulation strategies

Parent connection resources and communication supports

Exclusive and early access to new content and growing library of unit plans

A full year’s worth of SEL resources all in one place



School districts across the country have worked to incorporate more social-emotional learning into classrooms in recent years. Yet there are very few sources of comprehensive SEL curriculum available and educators are overwhelmed with the task of tracking down multiple resources. As former educators themselves, Slumberkins co-founders Callie Christensen and Kelly Oriard saw the crucial need for complete unit plans that were not only easy to implement but also standards-aligned, built on evidence-based practices and truly relatable for students. They brought in experts in the education field and collaborated to write and design story-based SEL curriculum educators are excited to share with students.

“We are thrilled to announce the official launch of our Curriculum Hub and grow our resources for educators. We started Slumberkins while on maternity leave as a special education teacher and school counselor with the goal of empowering parents to take the lead in their child’s emotional development. We wanted to provide tools for social-emotional skill building prior to a child entering school where, as educators, we were experiencing a rise in behavioral issues, a need for more trauma-informed practices, and a focus on emotional health and wellness,” said Callie Christensen, co-founder of Slumberkins. “We always envisioned the brand expanding ‘back’ into schools one day. But we became more motivated than ever as we continuously received feedback and communication from parents within our community that were teachers and were adapting our parent resources for the classroom because the storylines and lessons really resonated with their students. We are already receiving incredible feedback that the lessons and activities are really resonating with teachers, students, and parents. The Curriculum Hub will continue to grow as we build upon the current offerings of units, lesson plans, activities and content.”

Since 2016, Slumberkins has been providing tools and resources for children and families to build emotional wellness in an effort to raise the next generation of caring, confident and resilient children. This foundation of supporting social-emotional learning at home, uniquely positioned Slumberkins to develop an interactive and engaging curriculum taught through storytelling with fun and friendly characters. By providing support for educators in the classroom and caregivers at home, Slumberkins is leading the way in building a bridge to reinforce emotional wellness at school and home.

To learn more and explore the new Slumberkins Curriculum Hub visit: slumberkinseducators.com

About Slumberkins

Founded by a special education teacher and a marriage and family therapist, Slumberkins was created to bring social-emotional learning into as many homes and schools as possible. The curriculum supports educators in teaching students how to be resilient, caring, and confident children, through approachable tools that promote early emotional growth.

Created with a trauma-informed lens and evidence-based best practices, the lessons encourage students to honor, trust and welcome all emotions, while building long-lasting emotional regulation skills. By developing resources for both the family and the educator, Slumberkins is working to bridge the critical home-school connection. To learn more about the Slumberkins Educator curriculum and resources, visit slumberkinseducators.com and follow them on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f64b074-7030-4fd7-b57c-87bf58842659