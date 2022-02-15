Global Fluoroelastomers Market to 2027 - Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts

Dublin, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluoroelastomers Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global fluoroelastomers market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global fluoroelastomers market to grow with a CAGR of 2.90% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on fluoroelastomers market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on fluoroelastomers market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global fluoroelastomers market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global fluoroelastomers market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

With the advancement in new technologies, the automotive industry is changing its designs and focusing more on making lighter weight substitute resources to cope with the growing demand for more fuel-efficient vehicles

2) Restraints

Fluoroelastomers are non-biodegradable chemicals so environmental sustainability is one of the major concerns for the fluoroelastomers industry

3) Opportunities

Major application areas requiring materials with extreme resistance to heat and chemicals are expected to propel the usage and development of fluoroelastomers in the upcoming years.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the fluoroelastomers market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the fluoroelastomers market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global fluoroelastomers market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Fluoroelastomers Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Fluoroelastomers Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by End-user

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Fluoroelastomers Market



4. Fluoroelastomers Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Fluoroelastomers Market by Type

5.1. FKM

5.2. FVMQ

5.3. FFKM



6. Global Fluoroelastomers Market by Application

6.1. O-rings

6.2. Seals & Gaskets

6.3. Hoses



7. Global Fluoroelastomers Market by End-user

7.1. Automotive

7.2. Aerospace

7.3. Chemicals

7.4. Oil & Gas

7.5. Pharmaceutical & Food

7.6. Energy & Power



8. Global Fluoroelastomers Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Fluoroelastomers Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Fluoroelastomers Market by Application

8.1.3. North America Fluoroelastomers Market by End-user

8.1.4. North America Fluoroelastomers Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Fluoroelastomers Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Fluoroelastomers Market by Application

8.2.3. Europe Fluoroelastomers Market by End-user

8.2.4. Europe Fluoroelastomers Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Fluoroelastomers Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Fluoroelastomers Market by Application

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Fluoroelastomers Market by End-user

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Fluoroelastomers Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Fluoroelastomers Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Fluoroelastomers Market by Application

8.4.3. RoW Fluoroelastomers Market by End-user

8.4.4. RoW Fluoroelastomers Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Fluoroelastomers Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. The Chemours Company

9.2.2. Solvay SA

9.2.3. 3M

9.2.4. Honeywell International Inc

9.2.5. Northwest Rubber Extruders,Inc

9.2.6. IGS Industries

9.2.7. Vanguard Products Corp

9.2.8. Precision Associates

9.2.9. Accutrex Products

9.2.10. Standard Rubber Products Co



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwak1v

Attachment