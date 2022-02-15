Mission Cloud Services is Named Alert Logic’s MSP Partner of the Year

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed cloud services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner , today announced that Mission has been named MSP Partner of the Year by Alert Logic , the managed detection and response (MDR) leader.



Partnering with Alert Logic has enabled Mission’s AWS-certified engineers to provide customers with industry-leading AWS security analytics, infrastructure, and access to Alert Logic’s SOC analysts. This close and seamless partnership is built into Mission Cloud One . The comprehensive managed cloud service includes Alert Logic’s capabilities for complete AWS security and expert incident response to protect customers’ infrastructure across every stage of their cloud journey.

With its AWS security advisors leveraging Alert Logic’s purpose-built technology and expert threat identification and classification insights, Mission addresses customers’ security threats with best-practice guidance and action. Alert Logic’s capabilities provide single-pane-of-glass visibility into customers’ security and threat data, including vulnerability and validated security incident insights for threat prioritization. Alert Logic further empowers Mission to deliver audit-ready compliance reporting across PCI DSS, HIPAA, NIST, SOC-2, GDPR, and other stringent security standards that customers must adhere to. Mission Cloud One includes intrusion detection, log analysis and retention, and threat remediation. The solution meets customers’ individual security and compliance requirements by taking full advantage of Alert Logic’s exceptional capabilities and expertise.

Partnering with Alert Logic also enabled Mission to earn the AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency in just weeks, rather than months. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency, also held by Alert Logic, recognizes that Mission has successfully met AWS’s requirements for managed security services that protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7 – known as Level 1 Managed Security Services.

“In lockstep with Alert Logic’s core values and business goals, Mission helped shape our MSP program, product, and processes,” said Dan Webb, Vice President, Global Partner Sales and Alliances, Alert Logic. “They were the first Alert Logic partner to embed MDR into their core managed services offering and to leverage our MSSP Launchpad program to achieve AWS L1 MSSP competency status. That all-in engagement catapulted Mission to become the MSP with the top bookings in 2021. Mission exemplifies how an Alert Logic partner can deliver successful security outcomes for companies of all shapes and sizes to a standard that previously could only be met by large enterprises.”

“Our partnership with Alert Logic has been a critical business accelerator and competitive differentiator for Mission Cloud One,” said Jarret Raim, Security Practice Lead, CISO, Mission. “Alert Logic’s comprehensive platform and expert analysts empower our AWS security advisors to deliver 24/7 protection and support, providing our customers with the accurate insights and safeguards they require. Whether migrating legacy environments to AWS infrastructure or scaling existing deployments, Mission Cloud One backed by Alert Logic ensures proactive and complete cloud security. We’re deeply honored to be named Alert Logic’s MSP Partner of the Year, and look forward to continuing to grow this relationship to the benefit of our customers.”

