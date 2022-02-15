Fareportal and Hawaiian Airlines Sign HA Connect NDC Agreement

New York, NY, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fareportal, the travel technology company behind leading online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel announced today an agreement with Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaii’s hometown carrier, on a new relationship that will allow integration with the airline’s HA Connect NDC API.

Under the agreement, Fareportal OTAs will be among the first travel agencies to access the airline’s HA Channel+ content, which includes all of Hawaiian Airlines' published fares and air ancillaries as well as personalized and dynamically priced content. By accessing HA Channel+, Fareportal also ensures that guests booking travel via partner OTAs can enjoy these enhanced benefits without Hawaiian’s Distribution Cost Recovery Surcharge.

José María (Chema) Alvarado, Fareportal EVP of Supplier Relations, comments, “Fareportal has partnered with Hawaiian Airlines for many years, and we are very proud of that relationship. The new agreement underscores the growing importance of NDC in content distribution. As a leader in travel technology, Fareportal is well placed to support our airline partners in integrating this technology.”

“Hawaiian is pleased to partner with Fareportal on accessing HA Connect as this ensures our mutual guests will be able to access all of Hawaiian’s HA Channel+ content through the Fareportal brands,” commented Theo Panagiotoulias, SVP Sales & Alliances for Hawaiian.

Ongoing traveler interest in Hawaii as a vacation destination is evident. Search queries for “Hawaii vacation” have been increasing steadily since September of 2021. Fareportal and Hawaiian Airlines will continue to provide an excellent way for travelers to experience all the destination has to offer.

About CheapOair

CheapOair is an online travel agency that specializes in providing cheap flights and great last-minute flight deals for travelers worldwide. Consumers can book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Part of Fareportal’s family of travel brands, CheapOair bridges the gap between an online travel agency and a traditional agency with travel agents available worldwide to help find great deals on flights to global destinations on over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and 100s of car rental companies. Follow CheapOair on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for travel inspiration and helpful travel tips.

About Fareportal

Fareportal is a travel technology company powering a next generation travel concierge service. Utilizing its innovative technology and company-owned and operated global contact centers, Fareportal has built strong industry partnerships providing customers access to over 600 airlines, a million lodgings, and hundreds of car rental companies around the globe. With a portfolio of consumer travel brands including CheapOair and One Travel, Fareportal enables consumers to book online, on mobile apps for iOS and Android, by phone, or live chat. Fareportal provides its airline partners with access to a broad customer base that books high-yielding international and domestic flight, hotel, and other travel and add-on ancillaries.

About Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian® has led all U.S. carriers in on-time performance for each of the past 17 years (2004-2020) as reported by the U.S. Department of Transportation and was named No. 1 U.S. airline by Condé Nast Traveler’s 2021 Readers Choice Awards. Consumer surveys by Travel + Leisure and TripAdvisor have placed Hawaiian among the top of all domestic airlines serving Hawaiʻi.

Now in its 93rd year of continuous service, Hawaiian is Hawaiʻi's biggest and longest-serving airline. Hawaiian offers approximately 130 flights within the Hawaiian Islands, daily nonstop flights between Hawaiʻi and 16 U.S. gateway cities – more than any other airline – as well as service connecting Honolulu and American Samoa, Japan, South Korea, Sydney, and Tahiti. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian’s Auckland service remains suspended.

The airline is committed to connecting people with aloha by offering complimentary meals for all guests on transpacific routes and the convenience of no change fees on Main Cabin and Premium Cabin seats. HawaiianMiles members also enjoy flexibility with miles that never expire.

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian’s Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian’s LinkedIn page.

