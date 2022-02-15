Netsurion Wins in Seven Categories for 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, Securing Top Honor as a Cybersecurity Service Provider

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsurion, a leading managed security service provider (MSSP), has been named a winner in seven categories for the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. Most notably, Netsurion was awarded Gold, the top tier honor, for Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year, Best Managed Security Service, Network Detection and Response, Best Cybersecurity Industry Solution for Retail and Best Cybersecurity Industry Solution for Healthcare. Netsurion also secured a Silver award for Managed Detection and Response and a Bronze award for Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company. The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is an annual competition honoring individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security.



“During a time when cyber threats are rapidly increasing in scope and complexity, we are honored to be recognized for our powerful yet practical cybersecurity solutions across multiple industries,” said Aaron Branson, senior VP of marketing at Netsurion. “Today’s cybersecurity marketplace is saturated with point-solutions causing more confusion for organizations seeking to simplify and secure their infrastructure. We are cutting through the noise by providing highly effective managed cybersecurity that combines adaptive technology and expert services, so our customers and partners can grow their businesses without fear of security shortfalls.”

Earning Gold status in the product and service category for Best Managed Security Service and Network Detection and Response, Netsurion Managed Threat Protection is a complete managed security service and platform that predicts, prevents, detects and responds to threats across an entire business. The platform provides defense-in-depth, including Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), endpoint protection, actionable threat intelligence, and vulnerability management. This is combined with a 24/7 ISO-certified Security Operations Center (SOC) for continuous monitoring, threat hunting and incident response support.

The health sector is also benefitting from Netsurion Managed Threat Protection. The platform was awarded Gold in the Best Cybersecurity Industry Solution category for healthcare. Netsurion brings enterprise-level security to healthcare organizations of all sizes by providing 24/7 visibility into advanced threats. The solution secures the rapidly expanding attack surface with end-to-end protection, and rapidly responds to security incidents to prevent technology disruptions in mission-critical medical environments.

Netsurion’s Managed Threat Protection provides a holistic cybersecurity solution that is simple and affordable, pulling together the right mix of people, process, and technology. It combines a powerful SIEM platform with the human SOC expertise required to predict, prevent, detect and respond to today’s threats across industries. Whether leveraged to augment in-house capabilities and staff or as a complete outsourced solution, Netsurion’s Managed Threat Protection is uniquely customizable to customer needs.

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards also recognizes Netsurion Secure Edge Networking as a top cybersecurity solution. As Netsurion’s flagship solution geared for the retail space, Secure Edge Networking delivers managed networking, security, resilience and compliance across multi-location enterprises. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking was awarded Gold in the Best Cybersecurity Solution for Retail category. Optimized for multi-location retailers, Netsurion Secure Edge Networking reduces business risk and offers peace of mind by providing a team of experts to monitor retail networks through its Network Operations Center (NOC). Netsurion is powering secure and agile networks for nearly 20,000 retail, restaurant and hospitality locations, allowing their IT staff to focus on driving guest modernization and marketplace changes.

Netsurion’s Master MSSP approach was recognized as an innovative way to solve cybersecurity for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) through empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer powerful security in right-sized packages.

In summary, Netsurion received awards in the following categories:

Gold for Cybersecurity Service Provider of the Year (Netsurion)

Gold for Managed Security Service (Netsurion Managed Threat Protection)

Gold for Network Detection and Response (Netsurion Managed Threat Protection)

Gold for Healthcare Industry Solution (Netsurion Managed Threat Protection)

Gold for Retail Industry Solution (Netsurion Secure Edge Networking)

Silver for Managed Detection and Response (Netsurion Managed Threat Protection)

Bronze for Most Innovative Cybersecurity Company (Netsurion)



"We congratulate Netsurion for the recognition as a Gold award winner in the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 500,000-member Information Security Community group on LinkedIn which organizes the 7th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 900 entries in more than 250 award categories, the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards program is highly competitive. All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in tackling today's urgent cybersecurity challenges."

More information about Netsurion is available at https://www.netsurion.com/.

About Netsurion

Flexibility and security within the IT environment are two of the most important factors driving business today. Netsurion’s managed cybersecurity platforms enable companies to deliver on both. Netsurion Managed Threat Protection combines our ISO-certified security operations center (SOC) with our own award-winning cybersecurity platform to better predict, prevent, detect, and respond to threats against your business. Netsurion Secure Edge Networking delivers our purpose-built edge networking platform with flexible managed services to multi-location businesses that need optimized network security, agility, resilience, and compliance for all branch locations. Whether you need technology with a guiding hand or a complete outsourcing solution, Netsurion has the model to help drive your business forward. To learn more visit netsurion.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn. Netsurion is #23 among MSSP Alert’s 2021 Top 250 MSSPs.

