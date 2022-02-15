XIL Health Develops Interactive Vaccine Dashboard with COVID Tracker for Pharmacies Nationwide

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XIL Health , a leading strategic analytics and technology company in the drug economics space that built the XIL Impact SaaS platform, today announces its innovative Vaccine Dashboard for U.S.-based retail pharmacies - allowing easy access to tracked information on COVID-19 and all other vaccines given by pharmacies, including pediatric vaccines.



In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, pharmacies were tasked with the enormous responsibility of administering COVID vaccines to millions of Americans in addition to their existing daily operations. According to the CDC , 522 million Americans are either partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and an unprecedented number of those Americans turned to their trusted pharmacies to receive their COVID vaccines. It quickly became clear to XIL Health that these retail pharmacies needed an interactive, real-time tool to help them understand how the vaccines are being distributed geographically, so they could staff appropriately and understand the impact on their bottom line.

The XIL Health team rapidly developed an interactive tool that consolidates key insights such as vaccine mix, claim count, claim volume, average reimbursement, top payers, vaccine by state and pharmacy store, tied to other operational metrics to solve this very problem.

“We saw an urgent need for pharmacies to receive accurate metrics while keeping up with the increased demand for vaccines - especially with booster shots now available,” said Susan Lang, CEO of XIL Health. “XIL Health’s Vaccine Dashboard comes at a time when many retail pharmacies are thinking about what impacts their bottom line and analyzing how they can remain efficient in their other responsibilities, such as filling prescriptions, amid this heightened demand. The Vaccine Dashboard allows pharmacies to keep up with all the moving parts – from the administration of vaccines to reimbursements – in an easy-to-access dashboard.”

“Data is incredibly important to pharmacies. Given the complexity of healthcare, having clean data is a challenge and there’s been a lag in innovation with what exists in the market today. That’s why our team at XIL Health is bridging the gap,” said Alexandra Robertson, XIL Health’s Vice President of Client Growth & Innovation. “We rapidly innovate with new technology solutions and strategically partner with pharmacies nationwide to align with the evolving needs of our clients. Since launching this latest vertical, we’ve seen the transformation it provides and received high accolades from pharmacies accessing our tool.”

XIL Health, a woman-led, Inc. 5000 company , continues to expand its innovative offerings as this new dashboard joins their other technology solution, XIL Impact - a pioneering cloud-based platform that provides data, dashboards and guidance to retail pharmacies, helping them navigate the complexity of today’s pharmaceutical market with mounting DIR fees and payer reduced reimbursements.

About XIL Health

XIL Health is a strategic analytics and technology company dedicated to giving businesses what they need to compete and win in today's uncertain healthcare market. The team works with PBMs, retail pharmacies, hospitals, health plans, startups, infusion companies, LTC pharmacies and convenience clinics to help them pivot, change their economics and find new opportunities within the rapidly changing pharmaceutical industry.

