Aloha Poke Co. Deploys Squadle Digital Food Safety for Operational Consistency

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Squadle, a workflow automation company that enables multi-unit operators to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety , today announced that Aloha Poke Co., the nation's premier fast-casual poke restaurant concept, is deploying Squadle Food Safety in nine of its company-owned restaurants across the upper Midwest. Squadle will ensure that Aloha Poke maintains operational consistency across all its stores with focus on ensuring the highest level of food safety standards as the brand continues to expand nationwide.



The Aloha Poke menu features delicious and beautiful poke bowls made with clean, sustainable ingredients that cause their customers to “reimagine fast food.” With a focus on simple concepts from its dedicated poke menu to store buildouts and back-of-house operations, Aloha Poke seeks to keep execution consistent across all its locations while increasing product standards and growing its exciting health-forward, fast-casual concept with qualified entrepreneurs and experienced restaurant franchisees who share the brand’s passion and energy for life.

Squadle Digital Food Safety gives Aloha Poke a quick and easy way to gain visibility into store performance. Squadle also provides accountability, especially when multi-unit managers are not present at locations. Digital workflows, Bluetooth pyrometers, and documented corrective actions deliver an extra level of food safety.

“Squadle’s simplicity and emphasis on food safety make it a perfect fit for Aloha Poke Co.,” said Chris Birkinshaw, CEO, Aloha Poke Co. “Store managers spend less time worrying about pencil-whipped checklists, and multi-unit managers have real-time visibility that everything is being done the correct way. Squadle is more than just a digital checklist, it delivers complex workflows and automation through an intuitive user interface.”

Based in Chicago, Aloha Poke Co. currently operates 18 locations in Illinois, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Florida, Texas, and Washington, D.C. In addition to the brand’s health-forward menu and simplified operations, franchise restaurant investors take an interest in Aloha Poke Co. because of its attractive initial capital requirements, unit economics, and appealing sales-to-investment figures.

To hear more about Aloha Poke Co. and Squadle download the webinar: Automated Workflows That Streamline Complex Operations, Case Study with Aloha Poke Co.

About Aloha Poke Co.

Proudly reimagining the idea of fast food, Aloha Poke Co. quickly packs pole-and-line caught ahi tuna, Patagonian salmon raised without antibiotics, and other clean, simple, responsibly sourced ingredients into beautiful, delicious bowls. Founded in 2016 at downtown Chicago’s French Market, Aloha Poke Co. and its franchisees have grown to 18 locations throughout the Midwest, Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic.

In 2021, Aloha opened the first of 11 stores in Houston, announced the opening of its first Atlanta location, and targets openings across eight states in 2022.

About Squadle

Squadle is a workflow automation company committed to delivering a flexible, user-friendly platform which enables multi-unit operators, convenience stores, and retailers to simplify complex operations and streamline food safety. By combining its proprietary digital checklists, patented sensor automation, and machine vision technology with its customer-first approach, Squadle delivers intuitive, out-of-the-box ready products. Squadle Checklists™ has stored more than one billion records and completed tasks, while the ZeroTouch™ technology has measured over 40,000,000 bluetooth temperatures. Squadle’s customers operate tens of thousands of locations worldwide and include the largest and most respected brands in their industries. Learn more at www.squadle.com .

Media Contacts:

For Squadle

Joan Geoghegan

Cavalier Communications

joan@cavalier-communications.com