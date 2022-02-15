SmartPM™ Unveils New Consulting Partner Program to Help Drive Increased Client Value and Profitability

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartPM Technologies Inc., creator of the SmartPM schedule analytics and project controls solution, announced today the launch of its Consulting Partner Program. With benefits and resources designed to bring more value to its growing partner-based ecosystem, the program will drive new business opportunities, deeper engagement with clients, and increased profit for partners.

"While consultants often view software as competition, SmartPM's Consulting Partner Program enables consultants to provide even more value and services to their clients," said Sara Giacobbi, Vice President of Customer Success at SmartPM Technologies. "Most SmartPM clients would benefit from the consulting, basic scheduling training, and managed services that our consulting partners can offer."

As part of the Consulting Partner Program, eight of the most highly-regarded consulting firms have expanded their partnerships with SmartPM to ensure higher-quality outcomes and engagement for clients. The first companies to join the program include Alpha Three, CDI Experts, CES Consulting, Claim Ledger, Foresight Planning and Engineering Services, Gleeds, Hendershot Consulting, and JM Consulting Services.

While SmartPM currently provides qualified partners with referrals and partners receive referral fees for clients who purchase SmartPM, the new partner program will enable partners to increase value-added services for their clients:

Basic scheduling training

SmartPM training

Delay analysis findings

SmartPM product at a discounted rate

Insights about other projects

Ongoing support and monitoring for existing projects

Consulting partners will also receive additional benefits, including dedicated customer success support to expand client adoption, priority access to sales training for client growth, and co-branded marketing programs to increase prospect reach.

Through the added support it receives from consulting partners, SmartPM will be able to expand on its mission to revolutionize the construction industry. For more information on the program, visit https://smartpmtech.com/certified-consultant-partners/.

About SmartPM Technologies

Founded in 2016 by industry analytics experts, SmartPM™ Technologies Inc. is a leading construction project analytics provider headquartered in Atlanta. SmartPM launched its Schedule Optimization Platform in 2019 and is the only schedule analytics solution designed specifically for the construction industry by industry experts. SmartPM's cloud-based solution infuses project management software with essential data from the construction schedule and then analyzes it via proprietary Schedule Intelligence™ technology, automating time-consuming schedule analysis while extracting meaningful insights to reduce delays and overruns. By detecting problems before they arise, SmartPM maximizes schedule management results and keeps projects off the path toward disputes. Trusted by hundreds of enterprise construction firms to mitigate risk, control costs, and increase profitability, SmartPM is revolutionizing how construction projects get built. For more information, visit www.smartpmtech.com.

